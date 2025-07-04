Duluth

Duluth hospital nurses reach tentative contract with Essentia Health, averting strike

The announcement came a day after the union called off strikes at several Twin Cities hospitals after reaching tentative agreements between nurses and those employers.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 4, 2025 at 5:40PM
Chris Rubesch, pictured at a news conference in May, said Friday that the Minnesota Nurses Association reached a tentative deal with Essentia Health for a three-year contract. (Jeremy Olson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Duluth hospital nurses reached a tentative agreement with Essentia Health on Friday morning, avoiding a strike for as many as 2,000 medical professionals.

The union said the deal includes a 9.75% increase in wages over a three year period and a one-year freeze on reductions to staffing ratios. Nurses will vote on the agreement in coming weeks, according to a news release.

The deal comes one day after the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) and nine Twin Cities’ hospitals reached another tentative contract agreements. The union also called off a planned strike at Aspirus St. Luke’s in Duluth when it came close to a deal on Thursday.

MNA President Chris Rubesch, who is a nurse at Essentia Health, said in a news release Friday that the union is “recommitting to the fight for safe nurse-to-patient staffing ratios.”

“Our fight has never been just about contracts — it’s about patient care — and these wins will enable us to provide that care more safely than before,” he said.

Rhonda Kazik, chief nurse executive at Essentia, said in a statement that she was proud of her fellow nurses on both sides of the negotiations for finding a resolution.

“Nurses are called to this profession because they want to care for others, and we’re grateful to have some of the best in the profession here at Essentia Health,” she said. “We have prioritized patient care throughout these negotiations and will continue to do so in every community we serve.”

Representatives for the union did not respond to immediate requests for comment. An Essentia Health spokesperson did not have any additional comments beyond the news release.

Strikes are still possible at several Duluth-area clinics as contract negotiations continue there.

Nurses at Superior Clinic, Solvay Hospice House and Miller Hill Surgery Center, and ambulatory nurses at three Essentia Clinics are set to strike July 8 if an agreement is not reached. Nurse practitioners at Essentia’s East Market Advanced Practice Providers are set to strike on July 10. All of these negotiations are for first union contracts.

In the news release, Essentia Health said first contracts in health care “typically take about 18 months to finalize.” Essentia and the union have been bargaining for less than a year.

Essentia said it is “working to ensure minimal disruption to patient care across the communities that would be impacted if there is a work stoppage,” since strike notices have not been withdrawn.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

