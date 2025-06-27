Thousands of nurses at Duluth hospitals opt to strike if no contract is reached

As many as 2,000 Duluth-area hospital nurses and other providers will go on strike in 11 days if they can’t reach agreements with their employers, Essentia Health and Aspirus St. Luke’s, on new three-year contracts.
The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the potential July 8 strike on Friday, one week after nurses at a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to give the union the authority to call a strike.
The quick-fire announcement is unorthodox. Unions sometimes wait to see if the strike vote itself prompts movement in negotiations. But MNA president Chris Rubesch said there has been little progress in bargaining this week in Duluth, where hospitals are being “incredibly aggressive” in their attempts to cut benefits and staffing agreements.
“We are tired,” said Rubesch, an Essentia inpatient nurse. “We are tired of working short-staffed. We are tired of calling management for help and being told, ‘There is nothing we can do.’”
Strikes are not yet being planned for more than 12,000 hospital nurses in the Twin Cities, where hope remains of negotiating pay, benefit and staffing levels without such last-resort measures, he said. “I hope they get serious about negotiating in good faith soon.”
The walkout includes inpatient nurses at three Essentia Health hospitals in Duluth and Superior, Wisc., and at Aspirus St. Luke’s in Duluth, who are seeking new three-year contracts. The strike also includes surgery, clinic and hospice nurses, as well as advanced practice providers such as nurse practitioners, who recently joined MNA and are seeking their first contracts.
Spokespeople for Essentia and Aspirus weren’t immediately available following the union’s announcement.
The strike would start at 7 a.m. July 8 and continue until the union calls it off or a contract is reached.