Twin Cities, Duluth nurses hope strike vote heaps pressure on hospitals

Nurses at a dozen Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals on Monday voted to strike if they can’t agree on a contract, which they insist must include staffing ratios that protect nurses and patients.
Hospital negotiators have refused to discuss staffing ratios, which nurses and their union argued is an unfair labor practice and the pretense for the vote. The result, announced Tuesday morning, does not mean a strike is imminent, but it gives the Minnesota Nurses Association the ability to call one with 10 days’ notice to hospitals.
A long-sought goal of union nurses, staffing ratios are supposed to guarantee enough nurses are available when patients suffer emergencies or just need help getting to the bathroom without falling, said Erika Helling, an intensive care nurse at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital. She is part of the MNA bargaining committee at the Edina hospital.
“When we limit the number of patients nurses are responsible for, you have better outcomes,” she said. “That’s what we’re fighting for. They won’t talk about it at the table.”
Contract talks are happening concurrently for more than 15,000 hospital nurses employed by Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview and North Memorial Health in the Twin Cities, and by Essentia Health and Aspirus St. Luke’s in Duluth.
In a written statement Tuesday, Allina stressed a strike isn’t imminent and the health system remains hopeful of a “sustainable” nursing contract: “Now is the time to focus on reaching agreement and not positioning for a disruptive strike that will not benefit anyone given the very real challenges in health care.”
Calling Monday’s vote on the basis of unfair labor practices is a key procedural step for the union, giving striking nurses federal protection against being fired. Striking purely on economic grounds could put their jobs at risk.
Negotiations have been thorny so far in Duluth, where Essentia filed its own unfair labor practice charges, accusing the union of repeatedly refusing to meet. Essentia clinic nurses and advanced practice clinicians also voted on Monday to pursue strikes if their own negotiations don’t result in contracts.