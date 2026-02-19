Former Optum employee found guilty of fraud via ‘ghost employee’ scheme

A Minnesota jury has found a former senior director at Optum guilty of defrauding the Eden Prairie-based health care company by hiring a friend for a fictitious job and then collecting kickback payments from the ghost employee.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota announced the verdict Feb. 18, saying a Minneapolis jury found Karan Gupta, 47, of California guilty of 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering conspiracy.
The government says frauds against Optum totaled more than $1.2 million.
Prosecutors alleged Gupta in 2015 recruited and approved the hiring of a lifelong friend to work at Optum in a job for which he was not qualified.
Gupta then became supervisor for his friend, who for almost four years did no work for Optum while collecting a salary that started at more than $100,000 annually, prosecutors say. The compensation increased with raises and bonuses each year.
At Gupta’s demand, his friend paid the defendant more than half of his unearned Optum salary in kickbacks, and they agreed on a plan to conceal the payments, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Those who manufacture fraudulent schemes to appropriate money from legitimate businesses must be held accountable for their criminal conduct,” said Daniel Rosen, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, in a statement. “Kickback schemes and no-show jobs undermine legitimate businesses, and the perpetrators must suffer the consequence of their actions.”
Brett Kelley, an attorney for Gupta, said while attorneys and the defendant respect the jury’s service, they were “disappointed in the verdict.”