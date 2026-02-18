Minnesota released a report about social services fraud. Most of it is blacked out.

Minnesota officials are touting a recently released review of billing across the state’s social services as a key step in identifying — and improving — the systems that facilitated widespread fraud.
But the long-awaited third-party audit was heavily censored by the Department of Human Services, and officials have refused to share an unredacted version with lawmakers as they enter a legislative session that promises to focus on the embattled agency’s struggle with fraud.
That’s frustrated state lawmakers who had hoped the full report, prepared by UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum, could offer a road map for policy changes to prevent misconduct in Medicaid programs.
The complaints add to mounting criticism of the social services agency as it struggles to rehabilitate its reputation.
Minnesota’s distinct system of benefits allowed some providers to steal money that prosecutors say could total $9 billion, though the Minnesota Star Tribune has found that alleged fraud uncovered so far is closer to $200 million. The issue has thrust the state into the national spotlight and already dominated the governor’s race.
“I was disappointed,” Rep. Steve Elkins, DFL-Bloomington, said of the decision to obscure much of the report’s major findings. While headings are visible, blacked-out sections block many important details.
“They’re identifying, in the parts that you can read, that there are a combination of technical issues and policy issues,” Elkins said. “So if a lot of it is policy-related, there’s probably things in state law that need to be corrected.”
Optum didn’t respond to questions from the Star Tribune, including whether the company requested the redactions or made its representative available for lawmakers who want to understand the complete report.