Why is Minnesota so vulnerable to Medicaid fraud?

Last fall, the state contracted with an outside firm, Optum, to do enhanced reviews of provider claims before they are paid. Optum has been looking for suspicious trends, like a provider that bills the same number of hours week after week in a way that “does not comport with human reality,” Minnesota Medicaid Director John Connolly said. That type of review is an industry best practice, he said, and while some managed care plans have it, the state did not.