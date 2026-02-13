Why is Minnesota so vulnerable to Medicaid fraud?

Companies claimed to help people find housing, support kids with autism and provide long hours of assistance to allow people with disabilities to live in the community.
But court records describe how private businesses, which in some cases billed the state for more than a million dollars of supposed work, submitted claims that were dramatically inflated or utterly false.
Egregious examples of people exploiting Minnesota’s Medicaid programs are front and center as election season heats up and federal prosecutors raise the specter of billions in stolen taxpayer dollars. But behind the public outrage lie tough-to-fix vulnerabilities in the state’s generous system to serve people with disabilities and the elderly.
The Minnesota Star Tribune asked more than 15 people who oversee, manage, provide and receive Medicaid services: Why have Minnesota’s social services programs been so susceptible to fraud?
They identified five key challenges, including outdated technology and oversight gaps, that have allowed fraud to fester.
Tough to oversee
Minnesota has been at the forefront of a national shift away from institutionalization of people with disabilities toward home and community-based services.
That move to more independent living is a critical human rights transition, advocates say, but it is also far more difficult to oversee.
It’s harder to verify that a provider shows up and does all the things they bill for when the work happens in an individual’s home, many people in the industry said. And instead of the old model in which one organization was paid to do the bulk of the work, a host of providers are billing for different pieces of someone’s services.