Warm weather may set records in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Spring will be in the air over the next couple of days, as sun-soaked warmth serves up what might be the warmest Valentine’s Day in more than 90 years.
The record high temperature for Feb. 14 in the Twin Cities is 50 degrees set in 1882, and thermometers will make a run at that mark on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Friday could also make its way into the record books if the temperature in the Twin Cities reaches 51 degrees, the current record that has stood since 1890, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.
Rochester and Austin also are in line for new high temperature marks for Friday, according to the Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.
Records or not, the burst of above-normal temperatures will give winter-weary Minnesotans a break from the cold, at least until midweek when cooler weather returns with the possibility of rain or snow.
“Enjoy the near-record warmth,” the Weather Service said of the weekend thaw. “Our snowpack will quickly melt over the next day or two.”
Record high temperatures could also be challenged on Saturday in St. Cloud, Rochester and Worthington in southwestern Minnesota, where 60 degrees is not out the question, the Weather Service said.
Highs in the 40s and 50s on Friday will continue through Tuesday, adversely affecting some outdoor winter activities.