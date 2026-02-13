Court ruling means Minnesota immigrants sent to Texas may have little chance of returning

A recent federal appeals court ruling means immigrants detained in Minnesota and sent to Texas won’t be released on bond — for now.
Thousands of immigrants detained during the monthslong Operation Metro Surge have been sent to Texas detention facilities. While the surge in immigration enforcement is expected to end soon, the spike in arrests means many immigrants are sent away before they have a chance to talk to an attorney or have an initial hearing at the Fort Snelling Immigration Court.
The Federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans upheld the Trump administration’s policy that anyone who entered the U.S. without permission is not eligible for bond. The Fifth Circuit’s Feb. 6 decision covers Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, states that are home to some of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s largest detention facilities.
A young man from the Twin Cities in the process of applying for asylum, who asked not to be identified because he fears reprisal, told the Minnesota Star Tribune he was held at a Texas detention facility in unsanitary conditions with no privacy to shower or use the bathroom. He said more than 60 people were crammed into a cell, toilets routinely overflowed and he had to sleep curled up on the floor without a blanket.
“The smell was intolerable,” he said. “I felt embarrassed being there because of the way we were treated.”
After four days, an attorney from a Texas nonprofit was able to get him released by filing a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention as illegal.
Days after he was returned to Minnesota, the Fifth Circuit backed the Trump administration’s mandatory detention policy with a 2-1 ruling.
The decision upends 30 years of legal precedent of allowing immigrants who were not deemed dangerous or a flight risk to remain free while their cases worked through court. Entering the U.S. without permission is a crime, but mandatory detention was previously reserved for immigrants caught crossing the border.