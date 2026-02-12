Border czar Tom Homan: Minnesota ICE surge to end

The Trump administration will phase out all federal immigration agents in Minnesota, border czar Tom Homan said Thursday, Feb. 12, bringing an end in sight to what’s been described as the largest immigration enforcement deployment in U.S. history.
Homan said a significant drawdown of federal agents in Minnesota has already happened this week and will continue into the next after Operation Metro Surge yielded “successful results” in the Twin Cities, including the arrests of 4,000 people. The move comes after the administration last week pledged to draw down 700 of the 3,000 agents originally deployed to the state.
“There’s some issues here; we fixed those issues, we’ve had some great success from this operation, and we’re leaving Minnesota safer,” Homan said. He specifically cited the cooperation between the administration and counties that “responded to our needs.”
The immigration operations have upended the state since the administration first deployed agents to Minnesota in December and sent more in January. The operations prompted protests and mounting criticism in the aftermath of the fatal shootings by federal agents of Renee Good, a mother and poet, and Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse. Also since the deployment, a car chase by federal officers led to the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant who was not the original target of the operation.
Homan said a small footprint of agents will remain in Minnesota as others transition out of the state, a process he will oversee. He touted the success of conversations with state and local officials, including more cooperation with sheriff’s offices for access to county jails. Homan said he hasn’t encountered a county jail that “has said no” to the administration, a frequent sticking point between the U.S. government and Minnesota leaders.
Earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signaled an end to the federal immigration surge could be imminent after talks with Homan and other top officials in the White House, predicting the operation would end in a matter of days. Walz made the comments during a news conference that highlighted the impact of the operation on the city’s economy, citing a 50% to 80% drop in sales among restaurants. He was expected to hold another news conference Thursday morning.
In the meantime, Walz posted to social media: “Thank you, Minnesota.”
“The long road to recovery starts now. The impact on our economy, our schools and people’s lives won’t be reversed overnight. That work starts today.”