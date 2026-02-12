The criminal dismissals also come as the office is buckling under the weight of petitions filed by immigrants seeking release from detention as part of the Operation Metro Surge federal agent deployment. The crush of wrongful detention cases led a volunteer lawyer for the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office to break down before a judge who called a hearing to question why the U.S. government had violated multiple court orders. Julie Le, who has since been removed from her post in Minnesota, described working around the clock on the cases.