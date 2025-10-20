Minneapolis

Suspect arrested in firebomb attack on Minneapolis ice cream shop

Windows were broken and chairs caught fire, the owner said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2025 at 11:15PM
Evidence of a firebombing sat on the sidewalk in front of Fletcher's Ice Cream and cafe in Minneapolis on Monday. (Submitted with permission)

A suspect has been arrested after firebombs were thrown at a Minneapolis ice cream shop twice in less than 15 hours, damaging the property but causing no injuries.

Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Cafe, on E. Hennepin Avenue near University Avenue, was targeted shortly after staff locked up for the night at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, then again around 1 p.m. Monday, a day it is typically closed, owner Jason Fletcher said.

A motive has not yet been determined, police said, but Fletcher said he suspected the attack was related to a gay Pride flag prominently displayed on the building.

“We’re not sure if it’s because of the all-inclusive gay Pride flag,” he said. “But it appears that it may be.”

Minneapolis police and fire officials and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have collected evidence at the scene, police said in a statement.

A gay pride flag flies above the entrance to Fletcher's Ice Cream and Cafe in Minneapolis. (With permission from Fletcher's Ice Cream and Cafe)

Fletcher said someone got out of a minivan Sunday evening and threw a soda bottle containing an accelerant that was aflame. Fletcher said the bottle went through a window, spilled “fuel on a couple of chairs and caught them on fire.”

People from nearby Mac’s Industrial Sports Bar dashed to the scene and put the fire out, Fletcher said.

The last of the shop’s employees had left about six minutes earlier, Fletcher said.

In Monday’s incident, the same person “did the same thing. But the wick fell out,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the bottle cracked one of the window panes but did not go through.

Police said the arrested suspect is believed to be involved in both incidents. The suspect was found in a vehicle at 4:25 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Avenue SE and 4th Street SE, about a mile from the shop.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who is a regular customer, stopped in after the second incident at the ice cream shop.

“He came down and gave me a hug,” Fletcher said.

Regular business hours are planned for the shop on Tuesday, Fletcher said.

As for past trouble at the store: “We have our occasional people coming who steal tips and harass people,” but nothing close to these incidents, he said. “It just kind of comes with the territory of running a business in the city.”

Fletcher said the shop has been on Hennepin Avenue for about three years. Its original location opened in 2018 in the 1500 block of Marshall Street NE.

