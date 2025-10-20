Suspect arrested in firebomb attack on Minneapolis ice cream shop

A suspect has been arrested after firebombs were thrown at a Minneapolis ice cream shop twice in less than 15 hours, damaging the property but causing no injuries.
Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Cafe, on E. Hennepin Avenue near University Avenue, was targeted shortly after staff locked up for the night at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, then again around 1 p.m. Monday, a day it is typically closed, owner Jason Fletcher said.
A motive has not yet been determined, police said, but Fletcher said he suspected the attack was related to a gay Pride flag prominently displayed on the building.
“We’re not sure if it’s because of the all-inclusive gay Pride flag,” he said. “But it appears that it may be.”
Minneapolis police and fire officials and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have collected evidence at the scene, police said in a statement.
Fletcher said someone got out of a minivan Sunday evening and threw a soda bottle containing an accelerant that was aflame. Fletcher said the bottle went through a window, spilled “fuel on a couple of chairs and caught them on fire.”
People from nearby Mac’s Industrial Sports Bar dashed to the scene and put the fire out, Fletcher said.
The last of the shop’s employees had left about six minutes earlier, Fletcher said.