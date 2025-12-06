Republican state senator admonishes Trump for calling Somalis ‘garbage,’ invites him to Minnesota

Minnesota Republican Sen. Jim Abeler was frustrated after hearing President Donald Trump call Somalis “garbage” and say he wants them out of the U.S.
Abeler decided to write Trump a letter, admonishing the president for his comments and inviting him to come to Minnesota, meet with Somali people and see for himself what they’re like.
“The Somalis I know, and I know many, are nothing of the sort,” the Anoka senator wrote Thursday. “They are businesspeople, drivers, hourly workers supporting their families, investors, nurses, students and clerics.
“No man, woman or child is more or less in the eyes of our Lord God most high, and none of them are trash.”
At the end of a Tuesday cabinet meeting, Trump went on a rant about Somalis in Minnesota, a community he has repeatedly targeted in recent weeks over accusations of fraud and money laundering.
“These are people that do nothing but complain,” Trump said. “We don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”
Abeler told the Minnesota Star Tribune he was troubled by Trump’s comments, as well as “the fallout.”
“There’s too much acrimony,” he said. “I don’t like that part about politics.”