Twin Cities Suburbs

Republican state senator admonishes Trump for calling Somalis ‘garbage,’ invites him to Minnesota

Sen. Jim Abeler of Anoka asks the president not to call Somali people ‘garbage.’

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2025 at 10:20PM
State Rep. Jim Abeler asked Somalis for their vote in the August 12 primary in his race against Mike McFadden to go up against Sen. Al Franken for the U.S. Senate seat. He handed out brochures in both English and Somali Friday after prayers at Somali Village Market in Minneapolis. ] Friday, August 1, 2014. GLEN STUBBE * gstubbe@startribune.com ORG XMIT: MIN1408011641271205
Jim Abeler asked Somalis for their vote in 2014, handing out brochures in both English and Somali at Somali Village Market in Minneapolis. The Republican state senator from Anoka defended Minnesota's Somali population in a letter to President Donald Trump. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Republican Sen. Jim Abeler was frustrated after hearing President Donald Trump call Somalis “garbage” and say he wants them out of the U.S.

Abeler decided to write Trump a letter, admonishing the president for his comments and inviting him to come to Minnesota, meet with Somali people and see for himself what they’re like.

“The Somalis I know, and I know many, are nothing of the sort,” the Anoka senator wrote Thursday. “They are businesspeople, drivers, hourly workers supporting their families, investors, nurses, students and clerics.

“No man, woman or child is more or less in the eyes of our Lord God most high, and none of them are trash.”

At the end of a Tuesday cabinet meeting, Trump went on a rant about Somalis in Minnesota, a community he has repeatedly targeted in recent weeks over accusations of fraud and money laundering.

“These are people that do nothing but complain,” Trump said. “We don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”

Abeler told the Minnesota Star Tribune he was troubled by Trump’s comments, as well as “the fallout.”

“There’s too much acrimony,” he said. “I don’t like that part about politics.”

Trump’s comments were followed by a surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity targeting Somalis in the Twin Cities. The Department of Homeland Security said more than a dozen men, including several Somalis, have been arrested in December in Minneapolis as part of what it calls “Operation Metro Surge.”

Taken together, the president’s actions threaten GOP inroads in the Somali community, which totals to about 108,000 in Minnesota, per state estimates.

Abeler said he didn’t post the letter online, but his assistant emailed a copy to a Somali friend who has been upset about Trump’s xenophobic attacks on her community.

Related Coverage

The friend posted it online, and it took off on social media, with Abeler getting comments all the way from Somalia.

“It’s all organic,” he said. “It’s amazing what a little kindness can do.”

Abeler’s seatmate on the Senate floor, Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, reposted the letter on Facebook and thanked Abeler, saying he’s the “only Republican who has spoken out for the Somali community.”

Abeler is friends with Fateh, and said he has “many, many Somali friends.”

“My opinion of the Somalis is based on knowing quite a number for many years — seeing their dedication to family and the community and their ethics," Abeler said.

The senator said he was raised to respect everybody, and he works with everybody in the Senate.

“The Lord tells us that we’re all the same,” he said. “My goal is to be somewhat of a peacemaker and to find some way to lead us into a better place.”

If Trump accepts his invitation, Abeler said, “We’ll have to get him some hot dish.”

about the writer

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Republican state senator admonishes Trump for calling Somalis ‘garbage,’ invites him to Minnesota

State Rep. Jim Abeler asked Somalis for their vote in the August 12 primary in his race against Mike McFadden to go up against Sen. Al Franken for the U.S. Senate seat. He handed out brochures in both English and Somali Friday after prayers at Somali Village Market in Minneapolis. ] Friday, August 1, 2014. GLEN STUBBE * gstubbe@startribune.com ORG XMIT: MIN1408011641271205
Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Sen. Jim Abeler of Anoka asks the president not to call Somali people ‘garbage.’

News & Politics

Trump’s refugee changes leave Karen man separated from his wife and daughter

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

BCA identifies deputy who shot knife-wielding man in Monticello