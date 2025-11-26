Minnesota Somali community grapples with fraud cases while pushing back against stereotypes

Abdi Samatar left Somalia and arrived in the United States 34 years ago with nothing.
Now he’s a professor at the University of Minnesota, where he has watched with dismay as headlines pile up about Somali people charged with defrauding state government programs meant to feed hungry children, house the homeless and help people with disabilities.
He’s angry that people are stereotyping Somalis as criminals, but also wants perpetrators to be held accountable.
“This is big criminal stuff in my opinion, as a citizen, not as an academic, not as a Somali, but as a citizen,” Samatar said. “Whether they are Somali or Finnish or Hmong, it doesn’t really matter — the law should take good care of those people."
Minnesota’s Somali community — the largest in the U.S. — finds itself under scrutiny in the wake of criminal investigations that have revealed the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars from state-run programs. Most of the dozens of people charged, convicted and sentenced in those schemes are of East African descent.
That scrutiny intensified last week after Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist known for pushing to end “wokeness” on college campuses, alleged in an unsubstantiated City Journal report that money stolen from Minnesota programs has gone to al-Shabab, a terrorist group that controls parts of Somalia. The story cited a retired detective from Seattle who has made similar claims that were debunked in the past.
In response to Rufo’s story, President Donald Trump vowed Friday to revoke temporary asylum protections for Somali refugees fleeing war and natural disasters. In a social media post, Trump threatened to send Somalis “back to where they came from,” alleging Minnesota is “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.” Such a move could affect hundreds of Somalis in Minnesota.
While most charged in the cases have been of East African descent, prosecutors have never indicated any evidence that fraud proceeds ended up funding terrorism. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office declined Monday to comment on Rufo’s allegations.