Aimee Bock, Salim Said found guilty on all counts in Feeding Our Future fraud trial

Adrian Montez, who represents Said, said Salah used Said’s model at Safari to rip off the system once he saw how much money a “legitimate” site could earn. He said Salah took over day-to-day management of Safari’s meal site in late 2020, after the restaurant started earning hundreds of thousands of dollars per month, and then expanded the fraudulent operation to new sites in Mankato, St. Paul, St. Cloud, Waite Park and Willmar.Another key witness who did not show up at Bock’s trial: former Feeding Our Future manager Hadith Ahmed, who described himself as Bock’s “right-hand man” in the first Feeding Our Future trial in 2024.Ahmed, who was one of the first conspirators to plead guilty, told jurors last year that he and other Feeding Our Future employees solicited kickbacks from site operators in exchange for overlooking inflated reimbursement claims and fake invoices.Ahmed, who was in charge of monitoring meal sites to ensure they were following the rules, described how Bock once handed him a plastic bag of cash of $5,000 from another employee. He also testified that Bock knew site operators were falsifying attendance rosters.Ahmed’s credibility was attacked in that trial, which may have persuaded prosecutors to keep him off the stand a second time.In a pre-trial memo, Bock’s attorney blasted Ahmed as an “unreliable” witness in a pre-trial memo, noting he claimed that he did not know or could not recall basic information more than 80 times while under cross examination.