Aimee Bock, Salim Said found guilty on all counts in Feeding Our Future fraud trial

A federal jury found Feeding Our Future leader Aimee Bock and her alleged accomplice, Minneapolis restaurant owner Salim Said, guilty on all counts Wednesday after only about five hours of deliberation.
Jurors had a mountain of evidence to sift through after listening to more than 30 witnesses testify over five weeks in the high-profile case — part of a sprawling $250 million federal investigation that has charged 70 people, one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in the country.
The jury reached a swift decision, finding Bock, 44, of Apple Valley, guilty of seven crimes and Said, 36, of Plymouth, guilty of 21 crimes, including wire fraud and federal programs bribery.
Last year, a jury in the trial of seven other defendants in the Feeding Our Future case took four days to deliberate before convicting five defendants and acquitting two.
After the verdict was read, Bock cried and was comforted by her attorney before she and Said were handcuffed and led out of court. They will remain in custody; a sentencing date hasn’t yet been set.
The trial, which started Feb. 3, was only the second trial since charges were first filed in 2022 in the FBI’s massive investigation. Of 70 people who have been charged so far, 37 have pleaded guilty, five were convicted by a jury last year and two were acquitted.
The trial was widely-watched because Bock was the leader of the nonprofit at the center of the largescale case. The trial was rocked by a witness tampering allegation just a couple weeks in, when a defendant slated to be on trial at a later date was accused of trying to “corrupt” the proceedings by talking to a witness about to testify. After that, the judge barred other defendants from being on the floor of the downtown Minneapolis courthouse during the trial. Security measures were also increased due to an attempted juror bribe in last year’s trial.
Throughout the more than monthlong trial, attorneys introduced hundreds of exhibits, including secret camera videos, meal count sheets, bank records, invoices and spreadsheets produced by government agents who documented how little money was spent on food and how much was spent on luxury goods.