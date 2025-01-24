A defendant in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on Friday for his role in defrauding the federal government out of $47 million that was meant for feeding children during the pandemic.
Feeding Our Future scheme participant sentenced to 17 years in prison
The courtroom was packed with supporters of Mukhtar Shariff, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the Feeding Our Future scheme.
Mukhtar Shariff cried as he read from a typed statement expressing remorse for his actions. But U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel was unmoved, saying it was a reversal from the testimony Shariff gave in the case.
“When the world was at its most vulnerable, you were not a helper, you were a thief,” Brasel.
Immediately after the ruling of 210 months in prison, one supporter of Shariff in the courtroom slammed his chair and yelled out in opposition to the sentence. The courtroom was packed with people in support of Shariff, some of whom had flown to Minnesota from overseas, Shariff said in his comments prior to sentencing.
Last June, Shariff was found guilty of four counts including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.
Shariff was the chief executive officer of Afrique Hospitality Group, a company used to fraudulent obtain and launder Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.
Jurors found that Shariff helped siphon around $47 million from government child nutrition programs for children in need during the pandemic, according to the charges.
According to the complaint, Shariff submitted fraudulent meal count sheets and invoices claiming he served meals to up to 3,500 children a day in Bloomington.
He also created an “array” of shell companies and entities to siphon off and launder funds, according to the charges. Many were set up as fake food distribution and consulting companies, the prosecution said.
Following the trial, Shariff’s attorney Andrew Mohring declined to comment other than to say Shariff will be appealing the sentence.
Joe Thompson, the U.S. prosecutor who spoke at sentencing, said afterward that he thinks the 17.5-year prison sentence shows the court is “sending a message that enough is enough” with the fraud scheme.
Addition of 600 nurses more than offsets losses for the Minnesota Nurses Association when members at Mayo Fairmont decertified from the union.