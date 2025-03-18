Twin Cities

A ‘perversion of the American dream’: Attorneys give closing arguments in Feeding Our Future fraud trial

After more than five weeks of testimony, a jury will deliberate soon on a verdict in the trial of Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and co-defendant Salim Said.

By Jeffrey Meitrodt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 6:40PM
Aimee Bock, left, and Salim Said, right, are on trial in the Feeding Our Future case this month. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune,Jeffrey Meitrodt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The leader of Feeding Our Future sold vulnerable immigrants on a “perversion of the American dream,” persuading dozens of Somali business owners to join her $250 million pay-for-play scheme that made them millions of dollars before federal investigators caught up to the fraud, prosecutors said in their closing statement Tuesday in the monthlong trial.

“They just wanted to work hard and provide better lives for themselves and their families,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry Jacobs, who presented the government’s closing argument to the jury. “Ladies and gentlemen, that was the American dream. It should have been enough ... But what Aimee Bock sold them was a perversion of the American dream: lie, cheat, steal, do anything to make more money. And look at them now.”

After five weeks of testimony, the defense rested its case Tuesday morning after both Bock, the founder of the nonprofit at the center of the scheme, and her alleged co-conspirator, Safari Restaurant co-owner Salim Said, testified in their defense, denying any wrongdoing or kickbacks and saying food was served to kids.

Prosecutors spent four weeks calling 30 witnesses who testified that Bock ignored concerns about the ballooning fraud, knew about kickbacks between associates and even requested kickbacks herself.

“This program is about making meals, not millionaires,” Jacobs said Tuesday.

Jacobs told the jury in his closing argument that the pandemic brought out the best in many Minnesotans. But, he said, Bock and Said, who personally earned $5.9 million from the seven meal sites he allegedly controlled, used the crisis to “enrich themselves” by exploiting a federally funded meals program that is supposed to provide food to children in need.

Prosecutors say defendants in the massive scheme submitted fake attendance sheets and phony invoices to inflate the number of meals they claimed to serve to children to get millions of dollars in government reimbursements.

Said took the stand Monday and defiantly claimed he was entitled to make millions in profits off the food program. But on Tuesday morning, as prosecutors finished questioning him about documents, he admitted that at least some of the invoices that were used to support the claims of some of his sites appeared to be fabricated.

One of those invoices, for $50,000 worth of milk, was used to support a reimbursement claim at Safari Restaurant when Said was personally vouching for the accuracy of the claims in 2020.

“They look fake to me,” Said testified, noting the invoice claimed he bought 128,000 gallons of milk in one-gallon containers even though the restaurant was serving milk only in small containers at the time.

Defense attorneys are giving their closing arguments Tuesday afternoon. Kenneth Udoibok, who is representing Bock, reiterated what Bock testified on the stand: that she didn’t review invoices and daily meal counts, work that was left to other employees.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities

Safari Restaurant owner said he was entitled to huge profits in meals program

News & Politics

‘I didn’t have a clue,' Feeding Our Future leader says when asked about fraud

Twin Cities

Feeding Our Future leader Aimee Bock deflects blame for oversight of meal program at center of fraud scheme

“This whole case is about meal counts,” Udoibok said. “You cannot hold Miss Bock responsible for someone else’s action. It don’t work that way.”

While prosecutors have portrayed Bock as a ringleader of the fraud scheme — one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in the nation — Udoibok has countered that she was a conscientious administrator surrounded by unscrupulous people who took advantage of her desire to help the underprivileged and routinely lied to cover their tracks.

“There is no question that people lied to Aimee Bock,” he said Tuesday. “You expect your employees to tell you the truth. You don’t expect consultants to be receiving kickbacks, particularly when you don’t speak the language.”

“When people tell clever lies, Miss Bock should not be held responsible,” he added.

Said’s defense attorney will give his closing argument later Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeffrey Meitrodt

Reporter

Jeffrey Meitrodt is an investigative reporter for the Star Tribune who specializes in stories involving the collision of business and government regulation. 

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More

Twin Cities

MyPillow CEO Lindell blasts back at AG Ellison, calls charities investigation a 'hit job'

card image

Recent court filings show the Attorney General’s Office began investigating three charities associated with MyPillow last year. Lindell said the investigation is politically motivated.

Twin Cities

A ‘perversion of the American dream’: Attorneys give closing arguments in Feeding Our Future fraud trial

card image

Weather

Weather Service: Strong spring storm will likely miss metro but set to hammer southeastern Minnesota

card image