Ahead of Feeding Our Future trial, surprise guilty pleas coming from 2 defendants close to group’s director

Just days before a jury trial was set to begin in the next Feeding Our Future case in federal court, two of the four defendants are pleading guilty.
Abdulkadir Nur Salah pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in connection with the fraud case and claimed he paid kickbacks to Aimee Bock.
Abdulkadir Nur Salah, the owner of Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis — the biggest meal distributor in the alleged fraud scheme — pleaded guilty Tuesday morning before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz. Abdi Nur Salah, a former aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon.
Both men were directly connected to Feeding Our Future executive director Aimee Bock, who remains set to stand trial starting next week along with Salim Said, another owner of Safari Restaurant.
Abdulkadir Nur Salah pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. In the plea agreement, he could face a possible prison sentence between 9 and 11½ years. U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel, who is out of the country currently, could deviate from that agreement depending on a presentencing investigation. Abdulkadir Nur Salah was facing up to 20 years in prison.
As he entered his plea, he admitted that Bock received kickbacks from the program and that he made those payments to her. He entered his guilty plea with his attorney, Surya Saxena, on his left, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ebert on his right.
The wire fraud charge stemmed from an email Abdulkadir Nur Salah sent in 2021 that claimed Feeding Our Future had served more than 800,000 meals throughout Minnesota in November 2021. The email, which crossed interstate lines through computer servers, said that he and his co-defendants were entitled to $4.2 million of government reimbursements for those meals.
Ebert asked Abdulkadir Nur Salah if he knew the meal counts were false, that the invoices were false and that he would be paid money he was not entitled to because of that email.
He quietly answered “correct” to all Ebert’s questions.
Ebert laid out several details of the investigation into Abdulkadir Nur Salah’s assets, which will be part of his restitution, including that the government has seized more than $1.2 million from three bank accounts associated with Abdulkadir Nur Salah and Safari Restaurant along with two properties on Park Avenue in south Minneapolis and another property in Ohio.
So far, of the 70 people charged in the sprawling $250 million fraud scheme, 25 have pleaded guilty, five were convicted by a jury last year, two were acquitted by the jury, one died and five have reportedly fled the country. The scheme centers around U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded meal programs after school and during the summer that feed low-income children.
Prosecutors have called it one of the nation’s largest pandemic-related fraud schemes. They allege defendants took advantage of lax rules and monitoring during the pandemic to defraud the federal government, using the millions of dollars they received for luxury personal expenses instead of feeding kids.
