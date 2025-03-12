Feeding Our Future leader Aimee Bock testifies she called out ‘red flags’ in fraud scheme

This is the fifth week of testimony in the trial of Bock and Salim Said, co-owner of Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which was one of the largest beneficiaries of the fraud scheme. Prosecutors allege that Bock was the ringleader of the large pay-for-play scheme to steal federal reimbursements meant to fund meals for low-income children after school and during the summer. Instead, they say, defendants used the money to buy luxury homes and other items to enrich themselves.