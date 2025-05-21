Business

Medtronic to spin off recall-marred diabetes business

The Fridley-run company’s division had previously experienced recalls, sales declines and issues at a California manufacturing plant.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 12:35PM
A sign at Medtronic’s Fridley operational headquarters lays out the company’s rebranding campaign.

Medtronic is spinning off its long-strained diabetes business into an independent company, allowing the medtech giant to focus on high-growth markets, the company announced Wednesday.

Although the Diabetes Group grew faster than the Fridley-run devicemaker’s other businesses, it also had the lowest total sales in the fiscal year ended April 25.

The business had previously experienced years of recalls, sales declines and issues at a California manufacturing plant, drawing warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Minnesota Star Tribune previously reported.

The new independent company will focus on accelerating innovation and will be the only one on the market to commercialize a complete portfolio addressing intensive insulin management, the company said.

CEO Geoff Martha said in a call with investors that the spinoff decision is good for Medtronic and the diabetes business.

“Active portfolio management is an important lever to delivering on our ongoing growth and success,” Martha said in a press release, “and this decision shifts the Medtronic portfolio to have intense focus on our highest-margin growth-drivers, where we have our strongest core competencies.”

While Medtronic device sales are often business-to-business, the diabetes division sells products directly to consumers, Martha noted.

The separation is expected to wrap up within 18 months through capital markets transactions, with a preferred route of an initial public offering, the company said.

The spinoff announcement comes as the company reported quarterly profit and revenue beating Wall Street expectations as tariffs begin to taint outlooks for leading medtech and medical supply companies.

The diabetes business reported $728 million in sales for the quarter, growing 12% on an organic basis over the year prior.

This developing story will be updated.

about the writer

Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

See Moreicon

