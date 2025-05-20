Tariffs force Minnesota hospitals to brace for high cost of medical equipment, supply challenges

In a 16-hour shift, Mustafa Syed can go through hundreds of gloves.
The health care assistant at Minneapolis safety net hospital HCMC said medical gloves are packed into “every little nook and cranny” of the stabilization room, where he and roughly 60 staff members can treat four of the hospital’s critically ill or injured patients at the same time.
Medical supply company Cardinal Health’s gloves make up some of HCMC‘s most-used supplies. However, tariffs biting global trade threaten to disrupt supplies and pump up prices on this essential product that likely comes to life in a decades-old manufacturing plant in Rayong, Thailand.
In this coastal city known for its fruit festival, hand molds dip into vats of goop to create the gloves. They make their way to the United States and land in a distribution facility in the Twin Cities suburb of Mounds View. As weighed bins in hospital supply rooms run low, trucks filled with grey tubs including gloves zoom south to the hospital in daily deliveries.
These gloves likely cost 10% more to get to the United States than just months ago. If the White House’s trade talks with Thailand fall apart, an additional 26% duty could further blow up the prices. Ohio-based Cardinal Health has said it laid off workers to mitigate tariffs that are set to cost the company up to $300 million.
Aside from labor, medical supplies make up the the largest expense for hospitals, topping drugs, according to the American Hospital Association. Trade groups have begged President Donald Trump’s administration to exempt vital medical supplies and high tech devices from tariffs, as it has done for products such as children‘s books.
So far, nothing has worked.
Supply chain experts now warn tariffs can be costly for the complex health care system.