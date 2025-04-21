From tariffs to Target, ex-Medtronic CEO Bill George’s advice amid uncertainty

Former Medtronic chief executive and Harvard Business School executive fellow Bill George calls these times for corporate leaders “the most challenging I’ve ever seen.”
The White House this month briefly imposed, and then later paused for 90 days, many new tariffs President Donald Trump proposed on what he called “Liberation Day.” But the administration has raised the import tax on Chinese goods. Companies such as Abbott Laboratories, which has a large Minnesota workforce, said last week that tariffs will cost them hundreds of millions of dollars.
The tariffs come as workforce cuts at the Food and Drug Administration within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have left some medtech and biotech leaders worrying that regulatory approvals will slow down the commercialization of lifesaving devices and medicines.
George, who grew Medtronic to become Minnesota’s most valuable publicly traded company during his tenure in the 1990s, said the tariffs don’t make sense and called the HHS cuts “devastating” in an April 17 interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune. The best-selling author — who has served on the boards of Goldman Sachs, ExxonMobil, Novartis, Target and Mayo Clinic — said leaders must stay true to their values right now.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
You outlined in your book “True North” that providing consistently good returns for shareholders is one of a handful of qualities making a good corporate leader. How challenging is it to be a strong leader right now?
I think many CEOs are trained more to manage the business in stable times. The ones that are going to thrive are the ones that are most adaptable to unstable times.
Still, there’s going to be a significant negative impact on shareholders. There’s going to be a negative impact on customers because of higher prices: inflation triggered by the tariffs. You could see significant layoffs coming if business doesn’t flourish and companies are forced to do that.