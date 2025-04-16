Abbott Labs expects to weather tariff impacts in the hundreds of millions of dollars

Medical products maker Abbott Laboratories worked to buoy investor confidence Wednesday as it announced that tariffs are expected to create a financial impact in the hundreds of millions of dollars, its CEO said Wednesday.
Before tariffs, Abbott was considering raising its profit guidance, CEO Robert Ford revealed Wednesday. Instead, the company with significant Minnesota operations is keeping its 2025 outlook unchanged, in a range of $5.05 to $5.25.
In light of the tariffs, Ford said on a call with investors that reaffirming the company’s guidance is already a “pretty strong statement.” Abbott stock was up about 6% in early trading Wednesday.
The White House this month briefly imposed, and then later paused for 90 days, many of the new tariffs he proposed on so-called “Liberation Day.” But the administration has raised the import tax on Chinese goods.
Abbott’s results come a day after Johnson & Johnson estimated tariffs to bite into its profit outlook by about $400 million, Reuters reported. Medical device makers Medtronic and Boston Scientific will report their fiscal results in the coming weeks.
Ford said Abbott has 90 manufacturing sites around the world and “decades of experience executing our global network strategy.” The company, which employs roughly 5,000 in Minnesota, reported about $6.2 billion in international sales for the first quarter.
Now, Chicagoland-based Abbott is investing $500 million in two new manufacturing and R&D operations in Illinois and Texas, as companies and Wall Street analysts ponder the effects of tariffs on the medtech supply chain.
“Abbott was built not just to operate but to succeed in rapidly evolving environments like this,” Ford told investors in an quarterly earnings call Wednesday.