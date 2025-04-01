Abbott joins AFib-treating race with tech that may skip general anesthesia

With a key regulatory approval secured in Europe, Abbott Laboratories is joining the race to commercialize technology that offers a new way to treat a common heart arrhythmia causing strokes.
The pulse field ablation (PFA) technology from Abbott, a medical device maker with roughly 5,000 workers in Minnesota, may remove a roadblock to care by reducing the need for general anesthesia often required for procedures treating atrial fibrillation with electric energy, said Dr. Christopher Piorkowski, the company’s chief medical officer of electrophysiology.
Atrial fibrillation is a quivering heart condition affecting more than 35 million people worldwide, and can lead to deadly or disabling strokes if left untreated, as blood pools in the heart and can form clots that may travel to the brain. Ablation procedures treat Afib by severing electrical connections on the heart that cause the erratic heart beats.
Medtech CEOs have said PFA is a transformational treatment for the medtech industry. Analysts have estimated the market is worth billions of dollars worldwide.
Abbott’s Volt system stands out from competitors’ devices — which received earlier approvals — with its catheter topped with a balloon that expands inside what looks like a tiny basket. Piorkowski said the device’s balloon makes its electric field more predictable and minimizes the amount of electric energy that churns into the heart’s blood.
“It makes the procedures faster,” Piorkowski said of Abbott’s PFA, “it standardizes the procedure in terms of safety and efficacy, and it makes these procedures simpler and safer.” Physicians have long used ablation technology to treat AFib with extreme heating or cooling, instead of electricity, but doctors say PFA is quicker and safer.
The company did not say when it might secure approval in the United States, but analysts estimate sometime in 2026.
The European CE Mark approval last week allows the Illinois-based company to start commercializing PFA there after competitors Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson MedTech attained CE Mark in 2023 and 2024.