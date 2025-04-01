Abbott joins AFib-treating race with tech that may skip general anesthesia

The ablation catheter manufacturing clean room at Abbott Labs in Plymouth in 2021. Abbott recently secured approval to market its new pulse field ablation device for atrial fibrillation in Europe, and is setting its sights on the U.S. market in coming years. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Abbott Labs has been a major COVID testing facility, helping to identify hotspots and allowing some businesses to remain open during the pandemic. The company also requires its own workforce to get tested weekly so the workforce can feel safe working side-by-side in the facility. So, it's a story both about the work they are doing and how the company is managing COVID within its workforce. ORG XMIT: MIN2105131254370172 (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)