Brooklyn Center revokes hotel license after finding homeless medical respite facility inside

The Brooklyn Center Fire Department responded in June to a fire alarm at a hotel — and were surprised to discover homeless residents receiving medical support inside.
Care Chexx, a state-enrolled medical respite provider, had opened inside the extended-stay Suburban Studios that month, advertising 125 beds. The facility offers short-term care for residents with unstable housing who are recovering from surgery or illness.
By the end of June, the City Council had revoked the hotel’s license, throwing the facility’s future into limbo amid a fight over zoning and a lawsuit threat.
Council Member Dan Jerzak said city staffers’ finding that the hotel had violated the city zoning code, which only allowed for a hotel, was enough to revoke the license. He said the decision had nothing to do with “the merits of how wonderful the background is and the things they do and their mission.”
Bryan Huntington, an attorney representing the hotel owner and Care Chexx, sent a letter to the city Wednesday saying they plan to challenge the license revocation in court. He asked the city stay its decision pending judicial review.
“Without immediate resolution or relief, the city’s action threatens to jeopardize both the continuity of care for vulnerable individuals and the viability of hotel operations at the property,” Huntington said in an email.
City officials decided the care facility does not comply with the hotel use under city code and must cease operations after 21 days.
Huntington said Care Chexx has since furloughed roughly 30 nurses and medical staffers, security employees, housekeepers and others. The center has started relocating recuperative care guests.