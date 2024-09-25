Homeless medical respite facility advances over Uptown business objections

“There’s been a lot of concerns with how this meeting was scheduled on short notice, why it is only virtual and not on-site, why it is not open to the public, and why it cannot be rescheduled for a time before the decision on the 24th,” wrote State Farm agent Lawrence Thomas to city staff in an email shared with the Star Tribune. “I hope this helps illustrate some of the concerns so many of my neighbors have here in Uptown.”