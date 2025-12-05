Minneapolis

ICE announces a dozen Minneapolis arrests in ‘Operation Metro Surge’

The men arrested are from Mexico, Somalia and El Salvador.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2025 at 4:17AM
The Department of Homeland Security announced a dozen arrests in Minneapolis so far in December in what it dubs "Operation Metro Surge." (file photo)

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has arrested at least 12 men in Minneapolis this month, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Six of the arrested men were from Mexico, five from Somalia and one from El Salvador. The department called ICE’s focus on the Twin Cities “Operation Metro Surge.”

ICE agents have had an increased presence in the Twin Cities in recent days, including a raid in St. Paul last week. President Donald Trump indicated Somalis in Minnesota would be targeted following his string of derogatory comments about the Somali community.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a news release ICE is protecting Minnesotans by arresting the “worst of the worst.” She said sanctuary policies and politicians like Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed criminals to “roam the streets.”

Frey has voiced concerns that federal agents would mistakenly target citizens.

It is not clear how long ICE agents are planning to continue “Operation Metro Surge” or if these arrests are related to last week’s raid in St. Paul.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

