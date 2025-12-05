ICE announces a dozen Minneapolis arrests in ‘Operation Metro Surge’

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has arrested at least 12 men in Minneapolis this month, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.
Six of the arrested men were from Mexico, five from Somalia and one from El Salvador. The department called ICE’s focus on the Twin Cities “Operation Metro Surge.”
ICE agents have had an increased presence in the Twin Cities in recent days, including a raid in St. Paul last week. President Donald Trump indicated Somalis in Minnesota would be targeted following his string of derogatory comments about the Somali community.
DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a news release ICE is protecting Minnesotans by arresting the “worst of the worst.” She said sanctuary policies and politicians like Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed criminals to “roam the streets.”
Frey has voiced concerns that federal agents would mistakenly target citizens.
It is not clear how long ICE agents are planning to continue “Operation Metro Surge” or if these arrests are related to last week’s raid in St. Paul.