Twin Cities on alert after threat of ICE enforcement against Somali community

The threat of an immigration enforcement push targeting Somalis in the Twin Cities put officials on edge Tuesday as fear rippled through the East African community.
The enforcement operation could begin in the coming days and is expected to focus on the Minneapolis–St. Paul area and people with final orders of deportation, a person familiar with plans told the Associated Press. Teams of immigration agents would spread across the Twin Cities in what the person described as a directed, high-priority sweep, though the plans remain subject to change.
While there were few signs of a expansive effort on the ground yet, news of the coming federal action drew a swift response from city leaders, including the mayors of both cities, who gathered for a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall.
Mayor Jacob Frey said they were responding to “a number of credible reports” that as many as 100 federal agents will be deployed to the Twin Cities “with a specific focus on targeting our Somali community.”
He vowed to stand with the Minneapolis Somali population, the largest in the nation, amid crackdowns by the Trump administration aimed, he said, at even American citizens, for “no other reason” than appearing Somali.
“That is not now and will never be a legitimate reason,” said Frey.
President Donald Trump, who campaigned on restricting immigration, has fixated on Minnesota’s Somali population in recent days after unproven claims members of the community were funneling money from defrauded social programs to an East African terrorist organization.
The apparent targeted enforcement comes after a week of increasingly derogatory rhetoric from Trump about Minnesota’s Somali community and immigrants in general.