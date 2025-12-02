News & Politics

Twin Cities on alert after threat of ICE enforcement against Somali community

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said there were credible reports that as many as 100 federal agents will be deployed to the Twin Cities ‘with a specific focus on targeting our Somali community.’

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2025 at 11:59PM
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey walks into a press conference with other city officials at City Hall on Tuesday to address the media following reports that the Trump administration will be targeting Somali immigrants in the Twin Cities. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The threat of an immigration enforcement push targeting Somalis in the Twin Cities put officials on edge Tuesday as fear rippled through the East African community.

The enforcement operation could begin in the coming days and is expected to focus on the Minneapolis–St. Paul area and people with final orders of deportation, a person familiar with plans told the Associated Press. Teams of immigration agents would spread across the Twin Cities in what the person described as a directed, high-priority sweep, though the plans remain subject to change.

While there were few signs of a expansive effort on the ground yet, news of the coming federal action drew a swift response from city leaders, including the mayors of both cities, who gathered for a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall.

Mayor Jacob Frey said they were responding to “a number of credible reports” that as many as 100 federal agents will be deployed to the Twin Cities “with a specific focus on targeting our Somali community.”

He vowed to stand with the Minneapolis Somali population, the largest in the nation, amid crackdowns by the Trump administration aimed, he said, at even American citizens, for “no other reason” than appearing Somali.

“That is not now and will never be a legitimate reason,” said Frey.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned on restricting immigration, has fixated on Minnesota’s Somali population in recent days after unproven claims members of the community were funneling money from defrauded social programs to an East African terrorist organization.

The apparent targeted enforcement comes after a week of increasingly derogatory rhetoric from Trump about Minnesota’s Somali community and immigrants in general.

“Somalians ripped off [Minnesota] for billions of dollars, billions every year, billions of dollars. And they contribute nothing,” Trump said in a cabinet meeting Tuesday, an escalation of remarks he made about Somalis on Thanksgiving, soon after he threatened to revoke Temporary Protective Status for Somalis in Minnesota.

“They come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch,” he said of Somalis. “We don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”

Republican members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation had not responded to requests for comment on Trump’s remarks as of Tuesday evening.

Related Coverage

On Monday, the Trump administration said it will investigate Minnesota over claims that public dollars obtained fraudulently through abuse of the state’s welfare programs were then redirected to a foreign terrorist organization.

An Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to comment on the agency’s plans, but said any enforcement action is based on immigration status, not their race or ethnicity.

President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

Trump rhetoric prompts fear

News of a coming action was met with fear among Somali Americans in Minneapolis and concern from public officials.

Khadijo Warsame, a single mother of three who owns the Zahra Café in Karmel Mall, said she agrees with efforts to charge those who have committed fraud and other crimes.

But she said Trump’s attacks are unfairly targeting the entire Twin Cities Somali community, including those who are law abiding and came to America to escape unsafe situations.

“We have good people,” Warsame said. “It’s hard workers like me, homeowners and business owners who love America.”

The café’s business was slower than usual on Tuesday, which Warsame suspected was due to the fear caused by Trump’s remarks. She said she hopes that the government does not deport innocent Somali people, and called for the government and representatives to take steps to protect the community.

Rashid Mohamud, who immigrated from Somalia, said Trump is using Somalis as a foil for a broader attack on a multicultural society.

“Trump is trying to destroy the liberal system,” he said. “...He’s destroying the fabric of this nation, not the Somali community.”

At the news conference Tuesday, Frey voiced concerns that federal agents would mistakenly target citizens. A large majority of the 80,000 Somali people in Minnesota were born here or are naturalized citizens.

“They’re going to make mistakes,” Frey said. “They’re going to screw it up so badly that they’re not just violating habeas corpus, but they are taking away the rights of American citizens.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Minnesota has long been a beacon for immigration from Europe, but now, he said, “it seems to many of us, the darker skinned the immigrants who come to our country are, the more posture on immigration as a country has shifted. That’s un-American. That’s concerning.”

Minneapolis Council Member Jamal Osman, who represents the ward that includes the heavily East African Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, urged members of the Somali community to know their rights, get connected with attorneys and never allow federal agents inside their homes without a warrant.

“Have your documents with you,” he said. “Wherever you go, be aware of your surroundings — especially if they come to your house. Do not let them in, unless there’s a court order. Most of them don’t."

Minneapolis Police chief Brian O'Hara speaks during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, in response to reports that the Trump administration will be targeting Somali immigrants in the Twin Cities. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis law enforcement responds

Minneapolis Chief Brian O’Hara said Tuesday there is no communication between Minneapolis Police and the Department of Homeland Security regarding immigration enforcement. He reiterated that his officers do not cooperate with immigration enforcement, nor are they permitted to ask civilians for their immigration status. Police officials instructed officers to keep their full uniform and riot gear “immediately accessible at all times.”

O’Hara stressed that his objective is to minimize his officers’ exposure to such federal enforcement actions and only respond when “there is a legitimate public safety issue that we are responsible to our community to provide. That means when there are threats of violence, when there is actual violence or when there is property destruction.”

He acknowledged that citizens may want to exercise their First Amendment rights — and vowed that his agency would protect their ability to do that — but urged peaceful protests.

He said nonviolence is necessary “to minimize the risk of any tragedy happening, or the immigrant communities that are already suffering to suffer that much more if there is destruction in our neighborhoods.”

This story contains material from the Associated Press. Sofia Barnett, Sydney Kashiwagi, Louis Krauss, Christopher Magan, Liz Sawyer, Christopher Vondracek and Deena Winter of The Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Trump disparages Somalis, ‘We don’t want them in our country’

card image
Doug Mills/The New York Times

At a cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Trump called Minnesota’s Somali community “garbage,” as media outlets report his administration will target Twin Cities Somali immigrants.

Politics

Minnesota becomes latest target of Trump’s pressure campaign against Democratic-led states

card image

News & Politics

Twin Cities on alert after threat of ICE enforcement against Somali community

card image