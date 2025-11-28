In social media posts, Trump targets Somali community in Minnesota after National Guard shooting

President Donald Trump ramped up anti-immigrant rhetoric on Thanksgiving night, criticizing Minnesota‘s Somali community and punctuating his argument with derogatory language about Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.
In a pair of lengthy posts on Truth Social around 10:30 p.m., later shared on X, Trump said he wanted to “permanently pause migration” from poorer nations and promised to expel millions by revoking their legal status. He criticized immigrants as a drain on resources and called refugees “the leading cause of social dysfunction in America.”
Trump characterized Somali refugees as “completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota,” falsely saying that Minnesotans are locking themselves in their homes to avoid roving Somali gangs. The post follows Trump’s recent pledge to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota.
The posts represent an escalation of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, and comes after the shooting of two National Guard members who were patrolling Washington, D.C., under his orders. One died and the other is in critical condition.
The suspected shooter is an Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the war in Afghanistan. He came to the U.S. after it withdrew from Afghanistan as part of a program to resettle those who helped American troops.
The posts also come as Trump’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director pledged Thursday to conduct a review of each green card holder from what he termed a “country of concern,” appearing to refer to a list of 19 countries that includes Somalia, Laos and Myanmar. Minnesota is home to a significant number of immigrants from those three countries.
Walz, who is running for a third term as Minnesota governor, responded on his personal X account overnight with a jab at Trump.
“Release the MRI results,” Walz wrote, referring to a recent MRI test Trump has said he underwent.