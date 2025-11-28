Politics

In social media posts, Trump targets Somali community in Minnesota after National Guard shooting

The messages posted late Thanksgiving night on social media blaming immigrants for social issues came as the president intensified anti-immigrant rhetoric.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 28, 2025 at 6:27PM
President Donald Trump also used a slur to criticize Walz as ineffective and repeated an unfounded claim that Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

President Donald Trump ramped up anti-immigrant rhetoric on Thanksgiving night, criticizing Minnesota‘s Somali community and punctuating his argument with derogatory language about Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

In a pair of lengthy posts on Truth Social around 10:30 p.m., later shared on X, Trump said he wanted to “permanently pause migration” from poorer nations and promised to expel millions by revoking their legal status. He criticized immigrants as a drain on resources and called refugees “the leading cause of social dysfunction in America.”

Trump characterized Somali refugees as “completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota,” falsely saying that Minnesotans are locking themselves in their homes to avoid roving Somali gangs. The post follows Trump’s recent pledge to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota.

The posts represent an escalation of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, and comes after the shooting of two National Guard members who were patrolling Washington, D.C., under his orders. One died and the other is in critical condition.

The suspected shooter is an Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the war in Afghanistan. He came to the U.S. after it withdrew from Afghanistan as part of a program to resettle those who helped American troops.

The posts also come as Trump’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director pledged Thursday to conduct a review of each green card holder from what he termed a “country of concern,” appearing to refer to a list of 19 countries that includes Somalia, Laos and Myanmar. Minnesota is home to a significant number of immigrants from those three countries.

Walz, who is running for a third term as Minnesota governor, responded on his personal X account overnight with a jab at Trump.

“Release the MRI results,” Walz wrote, referring to a recent MRI test Trump has said he underwent.

In a fundraising email Friday morning, Walz further criticized Trump’s comments.

“While families across Minnesota and the rest of the country were celebrating Thanksgiving, Donald Trump used the moment to launch a barrage of attacks on Minnesota — using deeply offensive language and spreading lies about our immigrant community,” Walz said.

Trump’s Thanksgiving posts blamed immigrants for everything from crime to crowded hospitals to the housing shortage. Among other things, he said he would “remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States,” claimed he will end federal benefits to non-citizens and “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility,” and deport any foreigner who “is a public charge, security risk or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

He also used a slur to criticize Walz as ineffective and repeated an unfounded claim that Omar married her brother.

Omar has frequently defended Minnesota’s Somali community against Trump’s rhetoric in posts in the last week, pointing out that she and a majority of Somalis in America are U.S. citizens.

Asked to respond Friday to Trump’s most recent comments, Jackie Rogers, a spokesperson for Omar, said, “The congresswoman thinks his obsession with her is unhealthy and hopes he gets help.”

Roughly 9% of Minnesotans are foreign-born, according to Census data, a share similar to Utah, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Nebraska. Foreign-born people made up 37% of Minnesotans in the late 1800s, according to Minnesota Compass.

Ryan Faircloth of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story. This story contains material from the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

See More

