Trump says he’s ending Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota

Over 400 Somalis were living in Minnesota with Temporary Protected Status as of 2023.

By Christopher Vondracek

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2025 at 3:18AM
President Donald Trump, pictured Sept. 30 in the Oval Office, said in a post on Truth Social that he's ending TPS for Somalis in Minnesota, but it's not clear if TPS can be revoked for residents of a single state. (Peter Marovich/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday he is “immediately” ending Temporary Protected Status for Somalis living in Minnesota.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote Minnesota is “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity” and called out “Somali gangs.”

“It’s OVER!” the president wrote.

TPS is a legal status granted by the Department of Homeland Security allowing foreign nationals to live in the U.S. if returning to their home country puts them in harm’s way. Somalia’s status has been in effect since 1991 and is due to expire in March.

It’s unclear if TPS can be revoked for residents of a single state.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

According to a 2023 fact sheet from the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, about 430 Somalis saw their TPS status extended that year by then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Trump’s post Friday evening called out the misappropriation of “BILLIONS” of dollars and blamed Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz responded on X: “It’s not surprising that the president has chosen to broadly target an entire community. This is what he does to change the subject.”

Trump said to send Somalis “back to where they came from.” It’s a common anti-immigrant refrain he has used before against Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat representing Minneapolis who was born in Somalia.

In a response posted to social media, Omar said she – and a majority of Somalis in America – are U.S. citizens.

“Good luck celebrating a policy change that really doesn’t have much impact on the Somalis you love to hate,” Omar said in a post on X.

Since 1979, more than 26,000 Somali refugees have settled in Minnesota, according to the state Department of Health. Civil war and instability has beset the East African country for decades.

Trump’s post comes just days after a conservative organization, citing numerous anonymous sources, alleged al-Shabab, an organization designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. and other nations, had improperly received funds from fraud linked to Minnesota state government.

Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer posted on X in response to that story: “Accountability is coming.”

This story will be updated.

Christopher Vondracek

Washington Correspondent

Christopher Vondracek covers Washington D.C. for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

