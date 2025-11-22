Trump says he’s ending Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday he is “immediately” ending Temporary Protected Status for Somalis living in Minnesota.
In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote Minnesota is “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity” and called out “Somali gangs.”
“It’s OVER!” the president wrote.
TPS is a legal status granted by the Department of Homeland Security allowing foreign nationals to live in the U.S. if returning to their home country puts them in harm’s way. Somalia’s status has been in effect since 1991 and is due to expire in March.
It’s unclear if TPS can be revoked for residents of a single state.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.
According to a 2023 fact sheet from the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, about 430 Somalis saw their TPS status extended that year by then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Trump’s post Friday evening called out the misappropriation of “BILLIONS” of dollars and blamed Gov. Tim Walz.