‘Panic’ in Minnesota’s Somali community after Trump’s pledge to end deportation protections

President Donald Trump’s plan to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota has sparked alarm and even panic among many in Minnesota’s Somali community, the largest in the U.S.
The move could return hundreds of refugees to Somalia, putting them at risk of injury or death, said Abdiqani Jabane, a local immigration attorney.
Although the majority of Somalis in Minnesota are U.S. citizens or lawful residents and not directly affected by TPS, fear within the community is real. Many Somalis are in “a panic” and some are even talking about leaving Minnesota for another state, Jabane said.
“Sending anyone back to Somalia today is unsafe because al-Shabab remains active, terrorist attacks continue and the [Somali] government today is unable to protect anyone,” he said.
Al-Shabab is defined as a terrorist group by the U.S. State Department and controls parts of the East African country.
TPS is a legal status granted by the Department of Homeland Security allowing foreign nationals to live in the United States if returning to their home country puts them in harm’s way. Somalia’s status has been in effect since 1991 amid civil war and instability, but it is due to expire in March.
There were about 430 Somalis in the state with TPS protections as of 2023, according to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. Nationwide, there were 705 Somalis living in the United States with Temporary Protected Status as of March 31, according to a Congressional Research Service report.
Since 1993, more than 26,000 Somali refugees have settled in Minnesota, according to the state Department of Health, and the state’s Somali population has grown with new generations born here.