What to know about Trump’s threat to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota

President Donald Trump’s Friday night announcement that he’s ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis living in Minnesota has officials scrambling to figure out what to do.
His announcement comes as the Department of Homeland Security just announced it’s ending the protected status of citizens from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.
On Monday, advocates gathered at the State Capitol to protest Trump’s plans and have vowed to push back on the administration’s directive.
Here’s what we know so far.
Can Trump do this?
Regardless of what Trump posted on social media, the president cannot unilaterally end the Temporary Protected Status program. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem would have to initiate the change.
During a visit to Minnesota on Sunday, Noem did not say definitively whether DHS would follow through on Trump’s order but indicated that the agency was exploring the possibility.
“We plan to follow the process that’s in law to evaluate TPS and how it applies to different countries and individuals from them. It was never meant to be an asylum program,” Noem said. “It was always meant to be put in place after an incident or an event on a temporary basis, and that’s what the evaluation will be.”
DHS recently ended TPS protections for citizens of Myanmar, South Sudan and Venezuela.