News & Politics

Senate confirms Daniel Rosen as Minnesota’s next U.S. Attorney

The confirmation came in a 51-47 vote.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2025 at 11:10PM
Daniel Rosen Photo courtesy of Kluger Kaplan
Daniel Rosen Photo courtesy of Kluger Kaplan (Kluger Kaplan)

Longtime Minneapolis commercial litigator Daniel Rosen was confirmed Tuesday as Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor.

The U.S. Senate voted 51-47 to formalize his entry into the role and that of more than 100 other nominees through a single vote. His confirmation and other U.S. Attorney nominees were uncharacteristically held up in the Senate by top Democrats who blocked many of the Trump administration’s picks for federally-appointed positions.

The impasse appeared to have broken mid-September after Rosen’s nomination passed favorably out of the Judiciary Committee with support from Minnesota’s U.S. Senators.

Rosen will take over for acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, the leading prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future children’s nutrition fraud trials, who was chosen for the role in May.

“We are pleased to see that Dan Rosen, a distinguished attorney with an unwavering commitment to public safety, has been confirmed as the United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota,” U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer said in a statement. “We are confident that Mr. Rosen will fight to protect Minnesotans, and their hard-earned tax dollars, from the scourge of crime and fraud we’ve seen in our state. We were proud to support Dan and thank our colleagues in the Senate for advancing his nomination,”

A voicemail message for Rosen indicated he is currently not taking phone calls in observance of the Jewish holiday Sukkot. He told the Minnesota Star Tribune in May following his nomination that he’s “honored” and looked forward to the confirmation process.

Rosen, a Minnesota native and University of Minnesota Law School alum, will be taking the reins as the U.S. Attorney’s Office continues to handle a number of high-profile prosecutions, including that of Vance Boelter, who is charged in the slaying of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and numerous fraud indictments involving defendants accused of defrauding public programs.

The schemes involving Minnesota autism centers and housing stabilization services came after the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigated the mammoth Feeding Our Future federal food fraud case. The case, colloquially named after the nonprofit at the center of the massive investigation, alleges that a web of defendants collected reimbursements from a public child nutrition program for meals they never served, using the money for lavish purchases.

President Donald Trump nominated Rosen after Minnesota’s four Republicans in Congress held him up and two others for consideration for the role. The lawmakers praised Rosen’s Navy service and advocacy in “community and charitable issues, especially matters of particular interest to the American Jewish community,” the lawmakers wrote in their recommendation.

Rosen has more than 30 years of legal experience with a focus on commercial litigation at the federal and state level. He served as partner-in-charge when the Miami-based firm Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine opened a Minneapolis office in 2017.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Senate confirms Daniel Rosen as Minnesota’s next U.S. Attorney

Daniel Rosen Photo courtesy of Kluger Kaplan
Kluger Kaplan

The confirmation came in a 51-47 vote.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis crime is falling in 2025, even amid high-profile violence.

card image

Minneapolis

Police: Casualty total from Annunciation mass shooting rises after new victims accounted for

card image