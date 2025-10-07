Senate confirms Daniel Rosen as Minnesota’s next U.S. Attorney

“We are pleased to see that Dan Rosen, a distinguished attorney with an unwavering commitment to public safety, has been confirmed as the United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota,” U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer said in a statement. “We are confident that Mr. Rosen will fight to protect Minnesotans, and their hard-earned tax dollars, from the scourge of crime and fraud we’ve seen in our state. We were proud to support Dan and thank our colleagues in the Senate for advancing his nomination,”