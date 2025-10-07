Senate confirms Daniel Rosen as Minnesota’s next U.S. Attorney

Longtime Minneapolis commercial litigator Daniel Rosen was confirmed Tuesday as Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor.
The U.S. Senate voted 51-47 to formalize his entry into the role and that of more than 100 other nominees through a single vote. His confirmation and other U.S. Attorney nominees were uncharacteristically held up in the Senate by top Democrats who blocked many of the Trump administration’s picks for federally-appointed positions.
The impasse appeared to have broken mid-September after Rosen’s nomination passed favorably out of the Judiciary Committee with support from Minnesota’s U.S. Senators.
Rosen will take over for acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, the leading prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future children’s nutrition fraud trials, who was chosen for the role in May.
“We are pleased to see that Dan Rosen, a distinguished attorney with an unwavering commitment to public safety, has been confirmed as the United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota,” U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer said in a statement. “We are confident that Mr. Rosen will fight to protect Minnesotans, and their hard-earned tax dollars, from the scourge of crime and fraud we’ve seen in our state. We were proud to support Dan and thank our colleagues in the Senate for advancing his nomination,”
A voicemail message for Rosen indicated he is currently not taking phone calls in observance of the Jewish holiday Sukkot. He told the Minnesota Star Tribune in May following his nomination that he’s “honored” and looked forward to the confirmation process.
Rosen, a Minnesota native and University of Minnesota Law School alum, will be taking the reins as the U.S. Attorney’s Office continues to handle a number of high-profile prosecutions, including that of Vance Boelter, who is charged in the slaying of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and numerous fraud indictments involving defendants accused of defrauding public programs.
The schemes involving Minnesota autism centers and housing stabilization services came after the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigated the mammoth Feeding Our Future federal food fraud case. The case, colloquially named after the nonprofit at the center of the massive investigation, alleges that a web of defendants collected reimbursements from a public child nutrition program for meals they never served, using the money for lavish purchases.