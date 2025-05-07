News & Politics

Trump names Daniel Rosen as pick for next U.S. Attorney of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota Law School graduate will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 9:42PM
Daniel Rosen Photo courtesy of Kluger Kaplan
Veteran Minneapolis commercial litigator Daniel Rosen is Trump's pick for Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor. (Kluger Kaplan)

President Donald Trump has chosen a veteran Minneapolis commercial litigator and University of Minnesota Law School graduate as his pick for Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor.

Daniel Rosen, of Rosen LLC, arose as Trump’s choice as the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota on Wednesday. Rosen was among three candidates recommended by Minnesota’s Republican congressional delegation to take over the office after former U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s departure last year.

“I’m honored by the nomination and look forward to the confirmation process,” Rosen told the Star Tribune Wednesday.

Rosen’s nomination has been sent to the Senate’s Committee on the Judiciary. The move received high remarks from Minnesota’s Republican delegation, who referred to him as “one of the sharpest legal minds in our entire country,” in a joint statement.

“With over three decades of experience as an attorney and a proven commitment to public safety, Dan will uphold the rule of law and keep criminals off our streets. As fraud and crime run rampant under Governor Walz’s watch, we urge our colleagues in the Senate to act quickly to confirm Dan’s nomination,” said Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad in a joint statement.

Rosen was chosen over the delegation’s other nominees: Ronald Schutz, a longtime trial attorney and chairman of the board for former Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s presidential campaign, and Erica MacDonald, who Trump first appointed as U.S. Attorney during his first term.

A Minnesota native, Rosen has more than 30 years in the field with a focus on commercial litigation at the federal and state level, according to a letter from the delegation. Rosen served as partner-in-charge over Miami-based Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine, when the firm opened a Minneapolis office in 2017 and became well known for his eminent domain work.

He is also a Navy veteran and advocate for “community and charitable issues, especially matters of particular interest to the American Jewish community,” the lawmakers wrote in their recommendation.

If confirmed, Rosen will oversee approximately 100 attorneys and staffers and take the reins at a time when the U.S. Attorney’s Office is continuing to handle intricate trials relating to gangs, fraud and child exploitation. The office has also defended the federal government against a slate of lawsuits filed in recent weeks by international students challenging their detention or visa revocations under Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Trump names Daniel Rosen as pick for next U.S. Attorney of Minnesota

Daniel Rosen Photo courtesy of Kluger Kaplan

The University of Minnesota Law School graduate will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Mankato

Minnesota State Mankato makes big cuts to academic offerings to save money, meet student and employer demands

card image

Minneapolis

Warrant issued for Twin Cities massage therapist in sex assault case

card image