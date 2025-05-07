Trump names Daniel Rosen as pick for next U.S. Attorney of Minnesota

President Donald Trump has chosen a veteran Minneapolis commercial litigator and University of Minnesota Law School graduate as his pick for Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor.
Daniel Rosen, of Rosen LLC, arose as Trump’s choice as the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota on Wednesday. Rosen was among three candidates recommended by Minnesota’s Republican congressional delegation to take over the office after former U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s departure last year.
“I’m honored by the nomination and look forward to the confirmation process,” Rosen told the Star Tribune Wednesday.
Rosen’s nomination has been sent to the Senate’s Committee on the Judiciary. The move received high remarks from Minnesota’s Republican delegation, who referred to him as “one of the sharpest legal minds in our entire country,” in a joint statement.
“With over three decades of experience as an attorney and a proven commitment to public safety, Dan will uphold the rule of law and keep criminals off our streets. As fraud and crime run rampant under Governor Walz’s watch, we urge our colleagues in the Senate to act quickly to confirm Dan’s nomination,” said Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad in a joint statement.
Rosen was chosen over the delegation’s other nominees: Ronald Schutz, a longtime trial attorney and chairman of the board for former Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s presidential campaign, and Erica MacDonald, who Trump first appointed as U.S. Attorney during his first term.
A Minnesota native, Rosen has more than 30 years in the field with a focus on commercial litigation at the federal and state level, according to a letter from the delegation. Rosen served as partner-in-charge over Miami-based Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine, when the firm opened a Minneapolis office in 2017 and became well known for his eminent domain work.
He is also a Navy veteran and advocate for “community and charitable issues, especially matters of particular interest to the American Jewish community,” the lawmakers wrote in their recommendation.