“I came as close to death as I think was possible,” Luger said. “I’m not an epiphany person, but you come out of a coma that not everybody was convinced you’d come out of. You have to reflect on what it means. I did not immediately say, ‘Boy, I want to be U.S. Attorney again,’ but I knew I wanted to serve, and I knew that I wanted as much meaning in my life going forward.”