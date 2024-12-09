Minneapolis gang strategy, push for parterships a focus of federal law enforcement summit in city this week

Last year, the city of Minneapolis became one of 67 cities to participate in the PSP program. The partnership typically requires a three-year commitment, and O’Hara on Monday told reporters the city has so far tapped the program for training on shootings as well as help improving how the department tracks and responds to crime. O’Hara said the department will again seek federal funding to help establish a “real-time crime center” that could help with processing evidence backlogs and assist in investigations.