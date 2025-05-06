Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

It’s hard out there for Katy Perry. There was the backlash in April for being on the all-female crew of that Blue Origin rocket flight. This was after her 2024 album, “143,” pretty much bombed, failing to land a hit song. Now comes her Lifetimes Tour, which was criticized when it opened last month in Mexico City for production values not worthy of a global pop superstar. But Perry, the vibrant voice of “Teenage Dream” and “Roar,” is known as a trouper. Will the former “American Idol” judge have the wherewithal to retool things as the tour arrives in the States this week, with Minneapolis as the fifth stop? Opening is Rebecca Black, the voice of the 2011 viral hit “Friday,” who has a new album, “Salvation.” (7 p.m. Tue., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $75 and up, axs.com)