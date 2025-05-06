Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Katy Perry
It’s hard out there for Katy Perry. There was the backlash in April for being on the all-female crew of that Blue Origin rocket flight. This was after her 2024 album, “143,” pretty much bombed, failing to land a hit song. Now comes her Lifetimes Tour, which was criticized when it opened last month in Mexico City for production values not worthy of a global pop superstar. But Perry, the vibrant voice of “Teenage Dream” and “Roar,” is known as a trouper. Will the former “American Idol” judge have the wherewithal to retool things as the tour arrives in the States this week, with Minneapolis as the fifth stop? Opening is Rebecca Black, the voice of the 2011 viral hit “Friday,” who has a new album, “Salvation.” (7 p.m. Tue., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $75 and up, axs.com)
JON BREAM
Gang of Four
After their Minneapolis coming-out at Jay’s Longhorn Bar in 1979, the chaotically grooving and bitingly sociopolitical punk pioneers from Leeds, England, went on to influence R.E.M., the Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem, etc. Singer Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham are keeping the band going strong with help from a couple of younger all-star fans, Indiana’s Pharmacists bandleader Ted Leo on guitar and Belly’s Gail Greenwood on bass. They’re calling it GoF’s last outing and playing the first album in full, 1979’s “Entertainment!” It’s turned into a tribute to bassist Dave Allen, too, who died last month, following guitarist Andy Gill’s passing in 2020. (8 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Allison Russell
Last seen opening for Hozier at Xcel Energy Center last August, the Grammy-winning, genre-agnostic Canadian has picked First Avenue for her first Twin Cities headline appearance. Yes, she’s a Prince fan. Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman of Prince & the Revolution played on Russell’s new album, “The Returner.” An effective connector, the singer/clarinetist/banjoist dropped a new single with Annie Lennox and has collaborated with Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell and Mavis Staples, among her many heroes. After a triumphant run as Persephone on Broadway in “Hadestown” this past winter, the dynamic, probing Russell has returned to the road to promote “The Returner.” (7:30 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25 and up, axs.com)
J.B.
Lambrini Girls
If you want to check in on your punk-rock pulse, you really should check out this young and doubly riotous — as in: funny and fuming — U.K. group. Bandleaders Phoebe Lunny and Lilly Macieira met while working together at a bar in Brighton and have maintained a boozy and bawdy edge, even as they’ve become rising stars lauded by Sleater-Kinney and Iggy Pop. They’re working their way across America toward the big Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas after issuing their full-length debut, “Who Let the Dogs Out,” whose single “No Homo” continues their string of anti-homophobia anthems. (8:30 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $20, axs.com)
C.R.