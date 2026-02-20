6 things we learned about hockey star Quinn Hughes from his reading list

Even among big readers, poetry isn’t always at the top of their lists, so it’s great to see Hughes advocating for verse (and, specifically, American verse, in a list solicited by a Canadian library system — take that, Margaret Atwood!). The 2024 edition of “Best American Poetry,” the one Hughes cited, was described as an especially avant garde one, including big-name poets such as Billy Collins and Ada Limón but also plenty of “ars poetica,” meaning poetry about poetry. Long story short: On an ice rink or between the pages of a book, Hughes is not afraid of a challenge.