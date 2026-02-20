A different Brandi Carlile heads to Minneapolis with a message

Expect a different Brandi Carlile on Saturday, Feb. 21, at the sold-out Target Center in Minneapolis.
How’s that?
She’ll still have that rangy, deeply emotional voice that cracks at the right time on ballads, that crackerjack band featuring twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth, and many of the songs that have captivated Twin Cities fans for the past 20 years.
What’s different?
“Everything about it is different in the best possible way,” she said Wednesday before going onstage in Toronto. “It’s like having a new job.”
She’s never had a production system of lights and sound equipment traveling with her, just used the in-house equipment at whatever venue she was performing.
“I have lights and a big booming PA system and it’s all very dramatic and exciting,” she said. “It reminds me of the shows when I was a kid. The diva shows like Celine Dion, Bette Midler, where it kind of veers into real diva territory. That’s what’s different about this.”
Even though the 11-time Grammy winner has performed in both Twin Cities arenas before (this is her biggest market), the Human Tour is her first official extensive arena trek. She started it two days after her stirringly stark rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl.