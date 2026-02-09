With a huge cast including Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny triumphs at the Super Bowl

Never, ever, before. No Super Bowl halftime has generated more advanced discussion from everyone from music fans to political pundits than Bad Bunny.
When Bad Bunny’s name was announced in late September as the halftime headliner for Super Bowl LX in February 2026, there was immediate blowback. From the president of the United States, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Fox News and other conservatives, complaining how un-American it is to have a Super Bowl singer performing exclusively in Spanish.
On Sunday night, many football viewers might not have understood the words Bad Bunny was singing, but nobody could doubt the creativity and showmanship of the global pop star from Puerto Rico.
Amazingly ambitious. No previous halftime performer has used more scenes — and probably more people — in 13 dizzying, dazzling, dance-happy minutes. Not to mention cameos by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, who sang in Spanish and English on a remixed version of “Die with a Smile,” as well as Cardi B and Pedro Pascal among the scores and scores of dancers in Santa Clara, Calif.
Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, hence Benito to his fans) wanted to give the world a well-rounded taste of Puerto Rico. On the Levi’s Stadium football field filled with tall crops, the megastar, clad in all white with a No. 64 football jersey with “Ocasio” on the back, took a tour of his island while clutching an old, heavily used American football.
He visited various scenes, including farm workers in pava straw hats, a bar, a boxing match, a jewelry stand, a makeup counter and more. And he staged a wedding (an actual wedding, as two of his fans got married) where Gaga crooned with a Mexican orchestra, and she danced with Bad Bunny to his “Baile Inolvidable.”
And not to be upstaged by his uber-famous American guest, Bad Bunny showed his daring, crashing through the roof of his pink “La Casita” landing in the arms of people inside, “stage diving” off another roof and climbing up a telephone pole.
All the while, Bad Bunny was focused, passionate and swaying suavely. He oozed Puerto Rican pride, including showing a clip of himself on the Grammys and then presenting a Grammy trophy to a young child.