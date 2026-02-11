Book shows how Prince’s sound grew out of the place he called home

Get ready for a deep dive into the Purple One.

Among the questions suggested by Rashad Shabazz’s “Prince’s Minneapolis” are: When the late singer wrote “slave” on his cheek to protest his record company, was he thinking about his paternal great-grandparents, who were born into slavery? When the singer contacted Jonathan Cain of the band Journey to make sure “Purple Rain” didn’t sound like Journey’s hit “Faithfully,” how was that related to top 40 music Prince listened to as a kid? And how might growing up in both north and south Minneapolis have influenced the “Minneapolis Sound” he represented?

Shabazz writes that the Minneapolis Sound bears echoes of history and geography, including the forced removal of Indigenous people, the city’s history of segregation and the waves of immigrants who brought their music here. We asked Shabazz — who’ll be in Minneapolis later this month to discuss “Prince’s Minneapolis” — to elaborate. (This interview has been edited for clarity and concision.)

Q: Why are we still fascinated by Prince?

A: He told false stories about himself, and he really never let people in. He had nondisclosure agreements with his friends to never tell the public that they spent time together. So the public is curious.

Q: Nearly a decade after he died, that’s not letting up?

A: There’s a backlog of 40 years of trying to understand this man who did not want to be understood, outside his music. That’s part of it. And he made so much music — the 20,000-plus songs in his vault. In the aftermath of his death, the record company and estate have been releasing them so he’s re-emerged in contemporary popular culture. His “Purple Rain” song was in “Stranger Things,” so it’s back on the charts. “Around the World in a Day” was back on the charts when it was released in an expanded, deluxe edition.

Q: While writing, you drew on your previous book, “Spatializing Blackness,” about growing up in Chicago?

A: I wanted to use that framework: a kind of historical geography, looking at spatial phenomenon over time in very precise detail. I was always a big fan, of course, because I lived in Minneapolis and saw him many times and had a college girlfriend who is, in many ways, responsible for this book.

Q: So, not a biography of him as much as of Minneapolis music?

A: What I wanted to do is take a broader approach, to look at the context in which he emerged.

Q: But he’s been written about a lot, especially by writers in the Twin Cities music scene …