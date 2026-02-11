5 dessert recipes that will win over your valentine or any sweets fan

To make the frosting: For the vanilla frosting, place the butter and half the powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat on medium-low speed for about 1 minute, until the mixture comes together. Add the vanilla and salt, then increase the speed to medium and beat for a couple of minutes, until light and creamy. Decrease the speed to low and gradually add the milk, then add the rest of the powdered sugar, 1 heaping spoonful at a time, mixing well after each addition. When all the powdered sugar has been added, increase the speed to medium-high and beat for another couple of minutes until light and fluffy. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 1 day until ready to use.