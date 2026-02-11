5 dessert recipes that will win over your valentine or any sweets fan

Valentine’s Day is the sweetest of holidays. Sweet can mean love and romance or all things chocolate, depending on life at the moment. And while we can’t help with love, chocolate is right up our alley.
We’re taking advantage of the holiday falling on a weekend, when there’s a sliver of hope that there’ll be time to bake something special for the occasion. We pored over a recent batch of cookbooks looking for ideas to end our special dinner on a sweet note, and these five recipes caught our eye.
Chocolate Banana Pudding Torte has the same flavors you’d expect from the classic Southern dessert, but in classy torte form and with chocolate ganache taking it over the top. The stellar flavor combo of peanut butter and chocolate gets a fun makeover in Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie Pies, a dessert for both kids and kids at heart. Why settle for a box of turtles when impressive Chocolate Turtle Cakes will go a step further to capture hearts? Or delight coffee fans with Mocha Cupcakes, adorned with a chocolate-covered espresso bean or two for good, caffeinated measure.
Because not everyone likes chocolate, we also offer a recipe for Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes. They are delightful as is, but topping with a perfectly plump raspberry, a dusting of crushed dried strawberries or a shower of sprinkles adds a touch of whimsy and shows that a little effort can be a love letter all its own.
Chocolate Banana Pudding Torte
Serves 10.
This upscale take on classic Southern banana pudding is perfect for any holiday or Sunday supper. But it needs at least four hours of chilling time, so plan accordingly. From “For the Love of Chocolate,” by Phillip Ashley Rix (Harper Celebrate, 2025).
For the crust:
- 1 (11-oz.) box Nilla Wafers
- ½ c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ c. granulated sugar
For the torte: