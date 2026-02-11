Recipes

5 dessert recipes that will win over your valentine or any sweets fan

We couldn’t resist chocolate-covered twists on banana pudding, whoopie pies and more, plus the perfect vanilla cupcake.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 11, 2026 at 4:00PM
No chocolate, no problem. These Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes from “Baking and the Meaning of Life” by Helen Goh can strike a celebratory tone, too. (Laura Edwards/Provided by Abrams)

Valentine’s Day is the sweetest of holidays. Sweet can mean love and romance or all things chocolate, depending on life at the moment. And while we can’t help with love, chocolate is right up our alley.

We’re taking advantage of the holiday falling on a weekend, when there’s a sliver of hope that there’ll be time to bake something special for the occasion. We pored over a recent batch of cookbooks looking for ideas to end our special dinner on a sweet note, and these five recipes caught our eye.

Chocolate Banana Pudding Torte has the same flavors you’d expect from the classic Southern dessert, but in classy torte form and with chocolate ganache taking it over the top. The stellar flavor combo of peanut butter and chocolate gets a fun makeover in Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie Pies, a dessert for both kids and kids at heart. Why settle for a box of turtles when impressive Chocolate Turtle Cakes will go a step further to capture hearts? Or delight coffee fans with Mocha Cupcakes, adorned with a chocolate-covered espresso bean or two for good, caffeinated measure.

Because not everyone likes chocolate, we also offer a recipe for Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes. They are delightful as is, but topping with a perfectly plump raspberry, a dusting of crushed dried strawberries or a shower of sprinkles adds a touch of whimsy and shows that a little effort can be a love letter all its own.

Chocolate Banana Pudding Torte is Southern comfort with a twist. From “For the Love of Chocolate,” by Phillip Ashley Rix. (Reactor Media/Provided by Harper Celebrate)

Chocolate Banana Pudding Torte

Serves 10.

This upscale take on classic Southern banana pudding is perfect for any holiday or Sunday supper. But it needs at least four hours of chilling time, so plan accordingly. From “For the Love of Chocolate,” by Phillip Ashley Rix (Harper Celebrate, 2025).

For the crust:

  • 1 (11-oz.) box Nilla Wafers
    • ½ c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
      • ¼ c. granulated sugar

        For the torte:

        • ⅔ c. granulated sugar
          • ¼ c. all-purpose flour
            • ¼ tsp. salt
              • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
                • 4 large egg yolks
                  • 2 c. milk
                    • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
                      • 2 ripe bananas, sliced into medallions
                        • 1 ½ c. dark chocolate chips
                          • ⅓ c. heavy cream

                            Directions

                            To make the crust: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

                            Using a food processor fitted with a blade, grind the cookies into crumbs. Transfer the cookie crumbs into a medium mixing bowl, and combine with the melted butter and sugar, just until moistened. Press the mixture into a 10-inch tart pan, using the bottom of a glass or mixing cup to even out the crust. Press down very firmly or the crust will fall apart later.

                            Bake for 10 minutes, until lightly golden.

                            To make the torte: While the crust is baking, prepare the pudding. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, flour, salt and cornstarch. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and milk. Slowly pour the milk mixture into the saucepan, whisking constantly.

                            Place the saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Transfer to a bowl and cover the pudding by putting plastic wrap directly on the top of the pudding to prevent a skin forming. Chill the pudding for about 30 minutes.

                            Transfer the cooled pudding to the prepared crust, then top with the banana slices.

                            Prepare the ganache. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine the chocolate chips and cream. Heat slowly, stirring often, until chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth and glossy, about 3 to 4 minutes.

                            Pour the ganache over the banana pudding and smooth with a rubber spatula for even coverage. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours to allow the flavors to meld. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

                            No chocolate, no problem. These Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes from “Baking and the Meaning of Life” by Helen Goh can strike a celebratory tone, too. (Laura Edwards/Provided by Abrams)

                            Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes

                            Makes 12.

                            A PVC (perfect vanilla cupcake) is like an LBD (little black dress) in your wardrobe—everyone needs one. Dress it up, dress it down; it’s good for almost any occasion. The key to success with this beautiful crumb is the consistency of the butter — it must be soft without any part of it melting. Leave the butter at room temperature on the countertop overnight for best results. To add a little splash of color, berries are delightful as a decoration, scatter with sprinkles or dust with freeze-dried fruit. Close-textured, light and fluffy, with a homey, vanilla flavor, this is perfectly simple and deeply satisfying. From “Baking and the Meaning of Life,” by Helen Goh (Abrams, 2025).

                            For the cupcakes:

                            • 1 ½ c. (190 g) all-purpose flour
                              • ½ tsp. baking powder
                                • ¼ rounded tsp. baking soda
                                  • ¼ rounded tsp. fine sea salt
                                    • 2 large eggs
                                      • 1 c. (200 g) granulated sugar
                                        • ⅔ c. (140 g) unsalted butter, very soft
                                          • 2 tsp. sunflower or other neutral oil
                                            • Seeds from ½ vanilla bean
                                              • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
                                                • ½ c. plus 1 tbsp. plain unsweetened kefir or buttermilk

                                                  For the vanilla frosting:

                                                  • ½ c. plus 2 tbsp. (130 g) unsalted butter, soft but not oily
                                                    • 4 c. (500 g) powdered sugar, sifted, divided
                                                      • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
                                                        • ⅛ tsp. fine sea salt
                                                          • ¼ c. whole milk, at room temperature

                                                            Directions

                                                            Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a 12-hole muffin pan with cupcake liners.

                                                            To make the cupcakes: First sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a medium bowl, and set aside.

                                                            Place the eggs and sugar in a food processor and process for 30 seconds to combine. Add the softened butter and process for about a minute, until the mixture is smooth and creamy and the butter is fully incorporated. Add the oil and vanilla (both seeds and extract) and pulse for a few seconds to combine. Now add about half of the sifted dry ingredients and half the kefir (or buttermilk). Pulse 10 times, then add the remaining flour and kefir and pulse another 10 times. Scrape the bowl down with a flexible spatula and pulse another 10 times, until the batter is smooth and creamy.

                                                            Spoon the batter into the 12 muffin holes, filling them about two-thirds up the sides — about 2 ¼ ounces (60 g) per cupcake. (A large latch-release scoop is very useful here.)

                                                            Bake the cakes for about 20 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cakes comes out clean. Transfer the muffin pan to a wire rack to cool for a few minutes. When cool enough to handle, remove the cupcakes and place on the rack to cool completely. Meanwhile, make the frosting.

                                                            To make the frosting: For the vanilla frosting, place the butter and half the powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat on medium-low speed for about 1 minute, until the mixture comes together. Add the vanilla and salt, then increase the speed to medium and beat for a couple of minutes, until light and creamy. Decrease the speed to low and gradually add the milk, then add the rest of the powdered sugar, 1 heaping spoonful at a time, mixing well after each addition. When all the powdered sugar has been added, increase the speed to medium-high and beat for another couple of minutes until light and fluffy. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 1 day until ready to use.

                                                            Spread the tops of the cooled cupcakes with the frosting, swirling decoratively as you please. Leave the cupcakes plain or scatter cake sprinkles on top.

                                                            It's all fun and flavor with these petite Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie Pies from “A Cosy Chocolate Cookbook” by Eloise Good. (Provided by Octopus Publishing Group)

                                                            Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie Pies

                                                            Makes 15.

                                                            These petite treats, with the winning chocolate-peanut butter flavor combination, are from the petite new (English) book “A Cosy Chocolate Cookbook” by Eloise Good (Hamlyn, 2026).

                                                            • 2 ½ c. (300 g) self-rising flour
                                                              • 2 tsp. baking soda
                                                                • ¼ c. (50 g) cocoa powder
                                                                  • ¾ c. plus 2 tbsp. (175 g) light brown sugar
                                                                    • 1 egg, beaten
                                                                      • 5 tbsp. vegetable oil
                                                                        • ½ c. (150 ml) buttermilk
                                                                          • ⅓ c. (75 ml) boiling water
                                                                            • 4 oz. (125 g) cream cheese
                                                                              • 7 tbsp. (100 g) smooth peanut butter
                                                                                • 1 ½ c. (200 g) powdered sugar
                                                                                  • 3 ½ oz. (100 g) plain dark chocolate

                                                                                    Directions

                                                                                    Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

                                                                                    Line a large baking sheet with nonstick baking paper. Place flour, baking soda, cocoa power and light brown sugar in a large bowl. Mix the egg, oil and buttermilk with the boiling water and stir into the dry ingredients until well mixed.

                                                                                    Spoon about 30 tablespoonfuls onto the prepared sheet, making sure they are spaced well apart. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until just firm. Leave to cool.

                                                                                    Beat together the cream cheese and peanut butter until smooth. Sift in the powdered sugar and beat until well combined. Pipe or spoon the icing over 15 halves, then sandwich the remaining 15 on top.

                                                                                    Melt the chocolate in a small bowl set over a pan of simmering water, making sure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl. Drizzle over the whoopie pies before serving.

                                                                                    Chocolate "Turtle" Cakes, from “Baking and the Meaning of Life,” by Helen Goh, have the same hallmark taste as the popular boxed candy that inspired it. (Laura Edwards/Provided by Abrams)

                                                                                    Chocolate ‘Turtle’ Cakes

                                                                                    Makes 6.

                                                                                    This recipe is from “Baking and the Meaning of Life” by Helen Goh, who was inspired by a box of chocolate Turtles she was given many years ago as an apology from a boyfriend. Although the boyfriend is long gone, the taste and texture of those chocolate-covered caramel domes with pecans underneath stayed with her until they hatched into the idea for this recipe. The chocolate has a slightly gooey center — bake it for 1 minute longer if you want it firmer. These are best eaten warm, when the sticky pecan caramel mingles with the soft cake, with lightly whipped cream or ice cream. (Abrams, 2025)

                                                                                    For the chocolate cake:

                                                                                    • ½ c. (115 g) butter, cold, cut into 6 pieces, plus 2 tsp. extra, softened, for brushing
                                                                                      • ¼ c. (25 g) unsweetened cocoa powder (preferably Dutch-process), plus 1 ½ tbsp. extra for dusting
                                                                                        • ½ c. whole milk
                                                                                          • 2 tsp. instant coffee powder (optional, Baking tips)
                                                                                            • 1 ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
                                                                                              • 2 large eggs
                                                                                                • 1 c. plus 2 tbsp. (140 g) all-purpose flour packed
                                                                                                  • ½ c. plus 1 tbsp. (120 g) light brown sugar
                                                                                                    • 1 tsp. baking powder
                                                                                                      • ¼ tsp. baking soda
                                                                                                        • ¼ tsp. fine sea salt

                                                                                                          For the pecan caramel sauce:

                                                                                                          • ½ c. plus 2 tbsp. (130 g) granulated sugar
                                                                                                            • 3 tbsp. water
                                                                                                              • ⅓ c. heavy cream
                                                                                                                • 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
                                                                                                                  • ¾ tsp. vanilla extract
                                                                                                                    • ¼ tsp. flaky sea salt
                                                                                                                      • ½ c. (50 g) roasted pecans, roughly chopped

                                                                                                                        For finishing:

                                                                                                                        • Ice cream or lightly whipped cream, to serve

                                                                                                                          Directions

                                                                                                                          Prepare 6 ovenproof bowls (about ¾ cup, see Baking tips) by brushing lightly and evenly with the softened butter. Put the extra cocoa powder into one of the bowls, rotate the bowl to coat thinly in the cocoa powder, then tap the cocoa out into another bowl and repeat the process until all the bowls are coated lightly and evenly. Turn the last bowl over the sink and tap firmly to remove the excess cocoa powder. Place the bowls on a baking sheet and set aside.

                                                                                                                          To make the cakes: Put the milk in a medium saucepan and place over medium-low heat. When the milk is hot, remove the pan from the heat and add the butter pieces, coffee (if using) and vanilla. Whisk gently until the butter has melted, then set aside to cool for a few minutes before whisking in the eggs.

                                                                                                                          Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

                                                                                                                          Into a large bowl, sift the flour, brown sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the mixed wet ingredients and stir with a whisk until fully combined, then transfer to a large liquid measuring cup.

                                                                                                                          Pour the batter into the prepared bowls (about 100 g each, if you want to weigh it), then place the tray with the bowls into the oven. Bake for around 12 minutes (for a slightly gooey center), or 1 minute longer if you’d prefer it fully cooked through. A slight dome or crack will appear in the center of the cakes when they are nearly ready. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for a few minutes.

                                                                                                                          To make the sauce: While the cakes are in the oven, make the pecan caramel sauce. Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan. Place over low heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Increase the heat to medium-high and stop stirring. Cook, swirling the pan gently from time to time, until the syrup turns a deep amber color. Remove the pan from the heat and (standing back a little to avoid the splutter) very carefully add the cream and butter. Stir until the caramel is smooth, then add the vanilla, salt and chopped pecans. Stir to combine.

                                                                                                                          Carefully place each cake (still in its bowl) on a serving plate. Spoon some of the warm pecan caramel sauce over the top to serve, and pass around bowls of ice cream or lightly whipped cream.

                                                                                                                          Baking tips: The cakes are cooked in individual bowls. I like to use my rice bowls, but any heatproof ramekin or bowl around ¾ cup (180 ml) capacity will be fine. Keep in mind that the bake time may change — thicker ceramic bowls will take a little longer, and metal ramekins will heat up more quickly. While coffee enhances and deepens the flavor of cocoa, leave out the coffee or use decaffeinated if you’re serving to children.

                                                                                                                          Mocha Cupcakes

                                                                                                                          Makes 12.

                                                                                                                          These no-fuss cupcakes go together easily. Add another caffeine boost by accenting with chocolate-covered coffee or espresso beans. From “A Cosy Chocolate Cookbook” by Eloise Good (Hamlyn, 2026).

                                                                                                                          For the cupcakes:

                                                                                                                          • 1 c. water
                                                                                                                            • 1 ¼ c. granulated sugar
                                                                                                                              • 8 tbsp. (125 g) unsalted butter
                                                                                                                                • 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, sifted
                                                                                                                                  • ½ tsp. baking soda
                                                                                                                                    • 2 tbsp. instant coffee or espresso powder
                                                                                                                                      • 1 ⅔ c. (225 g) self-rising flour
                                                                                                                                        • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
                                                                                                                                          • 12 chocolate-coated espresso beans, for optional decoration

                                                                                                                                            For the drizzle:

                                                                                                                                            • 5 oz. (150 g) plain dark chocolate, broken into pieces
                                                                                                                                              • 10 tbsp. (150 g) unsalted butter, diced
                                                                                                                                                • 2 tbsp. light corn syrup

                                                                                                                                                  Directions

                                                                                                                                                  Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 12-hole muffin pan with cupcake liners.

                                                                                                                                                  Put the water and sugar in a saucepan and heat gently, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in the butter, cocoa powder, baking soda and instant coffee and bring to the boil. Simmer for 5 minutes, remove from heat and set aside to cool.

                                                                                                                                                  Beat the flour and eggs into the cooled coffee-chocolate mixture until smooth. Divide the mixture evenly between the cupcakes. Bake for 20 minutes, until risen and firm. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

                                                                                                                                                  To make the drizzle, put the chocolate, butter and corn syrup in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of gently simmering water, stirring until melted. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Drizzle over the cupcakes, top with a chocolate coffee bean, if desired. Allow the drizzle to set before serving or storing.

                                                                                                                                                  about the writer

                                                                                                                                                  about the writer

                                                                                                                                                  Nicole Hvidsten

                                                                                                                                                  Taste Editor

                                                                                                                                                  Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

                                                                                                                                                  See Moreicon

                                                                                                                                                  More from Recipes

                                                                                                                                                  See More

                                                                                                                                                  Recipes

                                                                                                                                                  5 dessert recipes that will win over your valentine or any sweets fan

                                                                                                                                                  card image
                                                                                                                                                  Laura Edwards/Provided by Abrams

                                                                                                                                                  We couldn’t resist chocolate-covered twists on banana pudding, whoopie pies and more, plus the perfect vanilla cupcake.

                                                                                                                                                  Recipes

                                                                                                                                                  One-pot recipe brings together pork chops, apples and cabbage

                                                                                                                                                  card image

                                                                                                                                                  Recipes

                                                                                                                                                  This is the perfect dip for your Super Bowl party, or any party

                                                                                                                                                  card image