Originally co-curated by Vernon with the National’s Aaron Dessner (who doesn’t appear to be directly involved this year), Eaux Claires took place four summers in a row, 2015-19, on the outskirts of its namesake city, drawing thousands of music fans from 90 minutes away in the Twin Cities each year. Among the artists to play the festival during that original run were Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper, Wilco, Mavis Staples, Spoon, the Indigo Girls, Erykah Badu, Feist and then newcomers Phoebe Bridgers and Sturgill Simpson, along with Bon Iver and the National.