Eaux Claires first took place at a campground on the outskirts of Eau Claire in 2015, under the direction of Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner. Over the next three summers, it drew thousands of music fans from the Twin Cities (90 minutes away) and from all over with lineups featuring Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper, Wilco, Mavis Staples, Spoon, Erykah Badu, Feist and then-newcomers Phoebe Bridgers and Sturgill Simpson, plus Bon Iver and the National.