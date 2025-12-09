Next year’s Minnesota Yacht Club festival is going to be a little more in tune with the 21st century music scene than the heavy 1990s flavor of its first two years.
The Strokes, the Lumineers and Matchbox Twenty are listed as the headliners for the three-day mid-July festival on St. Paul’s Harriet Island alongside a rocky undercard that includes the Black Keys, Cage the Elephant, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy, All-American Rejects, Lucy Dacus, Geese, the Fray, Passion Pit, Dashboard Confessional and homegrown favorites Atmosphere and Semisonic.
Scheduled for its third annual installment July 17-19, Minnesota Yacht Club quickly became the biggest music festival in the state during its first two years with lineups that leaned heavily on both ‘90s acts and more women rockers than most other modern rock fests.
Those traits — evidenced last year with names including Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Hozier, Sheryl Crow, Garbage, Alabama Shakes and Gigi Perez — are somewhat lost in the lineup announcement sent out Tuesday, which instead leans more into 2000s-era hitmakers. This one’s more for the millennials than the Gen-Xers.
Organizers did at least book some lesser-known women singer/songwriters or female-fronted rock bands making a buzz, including Die Spitz, Couch, Jensen McRae and the aforementioned Dacus. Alongside Dacus (known from the supergroup Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers), the buzziest and edgiest name on the lineup is Geese, an experimental indie-rock quartet from Brooklyn, N.Y., whose 2025 album is ranking high on many critics’ year-end lists.
Semisonic’s booking at their big hometown festival is a makeup date from last year, when the “Closing Time” hitmakers had to cancel their appearance after bassist John Munson suffered a stroke. He returned to the stage bright and shiny again last weekend playing annual holiday concerts with his other well-known band, the New Standards, at the State Theatre.
Other Minnesota-born names on the 2026 MYC lineup include Yam Haus, Night Moves, Porch Light, Prize Horse and Heart to Gold.
Like last year, the festival will stick to its formula of offering a 10-band, 10-hour lineup between two alternating stages over each of its three days.