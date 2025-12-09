With its maiden voyage in 2024 using a curious name that played up its riverfront setting, the Yacht Club offered a higher level of music fest production that Twin Cities fans had not seen since Live Nation tried (and failed) to launch the River’s Edge Festival in 2012, also held on Harriet Island. It featured several VIP areas, an eclectic variety of food and drink stands, and even paddleboat cruises for some of the attendees.