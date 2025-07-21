5 takeaways as Minnesota Yacht Club fest cruises away with Green Day

As we marveled over how scenic the downtown St. Paul riverfront looked, how cozy the grassy Harriet Island felt, how many people showed up early and stayed for 10 hours, and how gosh-darn nice the mid-July Minnesota weather was — even Friday was pristine until the late rain — we couldn’t help but think the Twin Cities and their abundance of avid music fans deserved a festival like this long ago. Live Nation should not have cut-and-run from its River’s Edge festival after just one $2 million-losing year (2012). MYC’s promoter C3 Presents hopefully is in the Yacht Club business for the long haul. Surely the company made enough just off the $20 beers this year (with tax) to expect many more boom years.