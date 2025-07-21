5 takeaways as Minnesota Yacht Club fest cruises away with Green Day

The biggest music festival in the Twin Cities ended Sunday with one of the biggest rock bands in the country on one of the prettiest days of summer.
By those measures and many others, the second annual Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on St. Paul’s Harriet Island was as smashing a success story as its Sunday headliner Green Day was a crushing finale. The California punk trio rode the fun, summery vibes that flowed through the sold-out 35,000 attendees — a sweet scene even the cynical and snarky singer Billie Joe Armstrong clearly appreciated.
“Look at all the beautiful bands and people who came here to sing and dance together,” the Green Day frontman cheered, adding, “I’m so sick of politics.”
Regardless of this festival’s ‘90s-nostalgia leanings, Green Day proved once again they are simply a timeless GOAT headliner.
Toward that end — and looking toward many, many more years of Yacht Club summers — here are five takeaways from this year’s three-day, 30-band voyage.
1. Putting women at center stage
This year’s lineup showed appreciation for everyone from veterans whose voices still resonate to local newcomers on the rise. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow, 63, was bold enough to sing a song, “New Normal,” that she released that very day. Garbage’s Shirley Manson, 58, bragged of her age to fans who weren’t born when her band Garbage played its first-ever live gig at Minneapolis’ 7th St. Entry — but who nonetheless sang along to “Only Happy When It Rains.”
“Getting old is awesome because you stop” caring, Manson yelled to cheers.
The festival’s most brilliant non-headlining performance was delivered by mid-career artist Brittany Howard, 36, who reunited with Alabama Shakes after a seven-year hiatus. At Harriet Island, the happy-to-be-here singer showed the world that she’s a world-class vocalist of deep emotion and Etta Jamesian drama.