The best and worst from Day 2 of the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival — plus highlights for Day 3

Among the artists, there was a remarkable “no sweat” mantra even in the most heated hours of the day. In their midafternoon set on the Crow’s Nest second stage, emo-rock vets Motion City Soundtrack impressively pulled off the daunting challenge of performing without ailing singer Justin Pierre. They called up a few friends to stand in for Pierre, including Fall Out Boy vocalist Patrick Stump — whose own band also had to perform without one of its co-founding members and didn’t miss a beat.