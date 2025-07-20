The best and worst from Day 2 of the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival — plus highlights for Day 3

The music got louder, the fans turned sweatier, and the main stage was a lot more fiery as the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival moored its second 10-hour day Saturday.
Headliners Fall Out Boy brought an arsenal of pyro to the main Skipper Stage to top off Day 2 at the second annual music fest at St. Paul’s Harriet Island Regional Park. There might have been greater danger of the 35,000 attendees getting burned by the Chicago pop-punk band’s explosives and flame-throwing devices than from the seemingly minor lightning threat that cut short Friday’s closing set by Hozier.
Weather-wise, Saturday’s festival was a little humid but otherwise picture-perfect, with partly cloudy skies, high-70s temps and (nodding to Sunday’s main stage players Blind Melon) no rain. Festgoers kicked back on blankets or just their heinies across Harriet Island’s grassy areas, contentedly soaking up the partial sun and the full-volume music.
Among the artists, there was a remarkable “no sweat” mantra even in the most heated hours of the day. In their midafternoon set on the Crow’s Nest second stage, emo-rock vets Motion City Soundtrack impressively pulled off the daunting challenge of performing without ailing singer Justin Pierre. They called up a few friends to stand in for Pierre, including Fall Out Boy vocalist Patrick Stump — whose own band also had to perform without one of its co-founding members and didn’t miss a beat.
Here’s how things fell in Fall Out Boy’s set and the rest of Saturday’s festival.
The best
Motion City’s lemonade-out-of-lemons turnaround really was the giddiest and most memorable of Saturday’s many fun performances. Stump came out at both the start and end and sang eight songs total with minimal help from a lyric sheet, including “My Favorite Accident” and “Everything Is Alright.” A trio of Twin Cities scene makers were sandwiched between Stump’s stint on vocals, including Nadi McGill and Kathy Callahan of Gully Boys as well as indie-pop craftswoman Ber.
“Anybody else ever have to follow Patrick Stump to the stage?” Ber cutely quipped.
That baton-passing marathon set wasn’t the only one by a homegrown favorite to feature guest singers. Guitar star Cory Wong’s sophisticated instrumental funk with jazzy flourishes felt like a cool, fresh breeze in the sunny humidity even without vocals. A dedicated collaborator, Wong brought Remi Wolf to the microphone to take everyone higher with a spirited rendition of Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good.”