Everything to know for MN Yacht Club 2025, with tips from last year’s attendees

Or rediscover an old fave. Come on, admit it. Many of you who rolled your eyes when you saw the Offspring on the lineup for last year’s fest wound up rolling up to the stage for “Come Out and Play.” C3 does a good job rounding up Gen-X oldies acts who’ll remind you just how many radio hits they had in the ‘90s. This year’s undercard nostalgia-act roster includes Garbage, 311 and Sublime — the latter newly fronted by Jakob Nowell, son of the band’s late frontman, Bradley Nowell.