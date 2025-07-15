Everything to know for MN Yacht Club 2025, with tips from last year’s attendees

Music festivals don’t get soft openings, like restaurants. But they do get to benefit from their attendees’ hard lessons.
Last year’s inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club fest was widely deemed a successful maiden voyage, with a near sell-out crowd of 35,000 music lovers enjoying artists nonstop for 10 hours over two days at St. Paul’s Harriet Island Regional Park.
Things went swimmingly enough for organizers to add a third day to the lineup in 2025, with top performers including Green Day, Hozier, Fall Out Boy, Sheryl Crow, Weezer, Garbage and the newly reunited Alabama Shakes. But the first year wasn’t without its snags.
The Twin Cities had not seen a major music festival of this scope since Live Nation’s failed attempt to launch the River’s Edge festival on the same site in 2012. There was a relatively sharp learning curve for both fans at last year’s MYC as well as its organizers at C3 Presents, which puts on the perennially popular Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals.
C3 has tweaked some things on its end, as explained below by the company’s promoter Tim Sweetwood. The company also has a lot of useful info posted in the FAQ section of the festival’s website.
Here’s some other info you won’t find there, though, as we offer up what we learned as well as advice from last year’s festgoers.
Forget chairs. Consider blankets. The ban on lawn chairs wasn’t just because of the mushy ground after flooding on the island last year. It’s a permanent ban that C3 has implemented at many of its other festivals, too.
“The problem with chairs at a festival is: a) obviously it’s a tripping hazard, especially at night when you and I are walking around and run into a chair,” Sweetwood said, “and b) you’re not there to stake your claim to a spot. No one really has that right at a festival like this.”