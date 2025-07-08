Green Line disruption during Minnesota Yacht Club festival upsets St. Paul officials

A service disruption on the Green Line light rail could cause issues for music lovers planning to attend the Minnesota Yacht Club festival later this month in St. Paul. Buses will replace the light rail across St. Paul, to the frustration of city officials as downtown prepares to host nearly 100,000 festivalgoers during the rail closure.
From July 11 to 21, the line will undergo scheduled maintenance, with service to 13 stations from Raymond Avenue to Union Depot replaced by bus shuttles. The city of St. Paul has taken issue with Metro Transit’s scheduling of the maintenance, which coincides with the festival running July 18 to 20 at Harriet Island Regional Park.
In a statement provided to the Star Tribune on Monday, Deputy Mayor JaimeTincher said the city anticipates larger crowds this year and had received feedback from attendees to provide more frequent ride-share and light rail options. She said the city began planning with Metro Transit in January to provide enhanced service for the festival.
“Metro Transit is a regular participant within our Citywide Special Events and Festivals Committee,” Tincher said. “It’s frustrating that we are preparing alternative options during this huge event for routine maintenance that could have been scheduled before or after these three days.”
Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said in an email that the agency first announced the service disruption in April and has since posted information on its website, newsletter and social media to alert residents.
“Information has also been shared directly with and through groups like Visit Saint Paul,” Kerr said.
While replacement buses will operate on the same schedule as the trains, the agency’s website warns timing could vary and trips may take longer because of traffic and routing issues. It recommends that riders build extra time into their trip for delays.
The buses will also offer less capacity than the light rail. A typical Metro Transit 60-foot bus has a 77-person capacity, while a three-car light rail train can carry 198 passengers.