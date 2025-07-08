Food & Culture

Green Line disruption during Minnesota Yacht Club festival upsets St. Paul officials

Bus shuttles will replace trains from Union Depot to Raymond Avenue due to maintenance which might cause delays.

By Lincoln Roch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 11:00AM
Thousands of people gathered to listen to a slate of rock music acts at day two of the Minnesota Yacht Club music festival at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, MN., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A service disruption on the Green Line light rail could cause issues for music lovers planning to attend the Minnesota Yacht Club festival later this month in St. Paul. Buses will replace the light rail across St. Paul, to the frustration of city officials as downtown prepares to host nearly 100,000 festivalgoers during the rail closure.

From July 11 to 21, the line will undergo scheduled maintenance, with service to 13 stations from Raymond Avenue to Union Depot replaced by bus shuttles. The city of St. Paul has taken issue with Metro Transit’s scheduling of the maintenance, which coincides with the festival running July 18 to 20 at Harriet Island Regional Park.

In a statement provided to the Star Tribune on Monday, Deputy Mayor JaimeTincher said the city anticipates larger crowds this year and had received feedback from attendees to provide more frequent ride-share and light rail options. She said the city began planning with Metro Transit in January to provide enhanced service for the festival.

“Metro Transit is a regular participant within our Citywide Special Events and Festivals Committee,” Tincher said. “It’s frustrating that we are preparing alternative options during this huge event for routine maintenance that could have been scheduled before or after these three days.”

Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said in an email that the agency first announced the service disruption in April and has since posted information on its website, newsletter and social media to alert residents.

“Information has also been shared directly with and through groups like Visit Saint Paul,” Kerr said.

While replacement buses will operate on the same schedule as the trains, the agency’s website warns timing could vary and trips may take longer because of traffic and routing issues. It recommends that riders build extra time into their trip for delays.

The buses will also offer less capacity than the light rail. A typical Metro Transit 60-foot bus has a 77-person capacity, while a three-car light rail train can carry 198 passengers.

According to Kerr, the Green Line saw a slight increase in ridership during the festival last year. But transit use for similar events like Vikings games makes up less than 10% of attendees.

“Based on last year’s experience, we are confident we will be able to meet the demand,” Kerr said.

Pick-up and drop-off points will also vary in distance to the normal station platforms. At Central Station in downtown St. Paul, the closest stop to Harriet Island Regional Park festival grounds, buses will depart on opposite corners of the block.

Metro Transit staff will also be on hand to answer questions and provide directions. All bus routes serving the festival area will operate at their normal schedules during the event.

SouthWest Transit will run special service

While Metro Transit users face disruptions, SouthWest Transit is offering its riders a direct route to the festival all weekend. As part of its expanding lineup of event-specific shuttles, it will offer two round trips each day from Chaska, with stops in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.

SouthWest Transit community engagement coordinator Amira Eromosele said the decision about the shuttles came from rider feedback. The agency coordinated with the festival to provide service during popular arrival and departure times. Eromosele said providing quality transit provides both convenience and safety.

“We understand that people, especially for these music festivals, they’re going to, drink and have fun, and so being able to get a safe ride and not have to worry about that sort of thing is very important,” she said.

The Star Tribune reached out to festival organizers but did not hear back.

Lincoln Roch

Intern

Lincoln Roch is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

