When flooding along the Mississippi River almost spoiled the biggest new music fest Minnesota has seen this century, the city of St. Paul did what the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Joan Jett also did on Harriet Island last summer: It plugged in and started rocking.
“It was all hands on deck,” St. Paul’s Parks and Recreation director Andy Rodriguez remembered of the effort to salvage last year’s inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club festival.
“It was a bevy of different trades — cleanup crews, electricians, plumbers — all working together to make sure the park was ready. Everyone in St. Paul wanted the festival to happen.”
That hard work paid off. Harriet Island Regional Park will host Minnesota Yacht Club (MYC) again this weekend with a promise of greener pastures, literally and figuratively.
Organizers already added a third day of music for the festival’s second year and are enjoying a near sell-out demand for tickets. About 35,000 attendees are expected each day, Friday through Sunday, for a 30-act lineup that includes Green Day, Hozier, Fall Out Boy, Sheryl Crow and Weezer.
While its bigger twin city has seen music festivals such as the Basilica Block Party and Rock the Garden sidelined in recent years, St. Paul now can officially stake claim to the Twin Cities’ biggest and trendiest music event of the year.
“The businesses and everyone here are loving it,” said Visit St. Paul president Jaimee Lucke Hendrikson. “It’s bringing in so many new people who we know are going to fall in love with the city, or fall in love with it all over again if they’re not new.”
Mayor Melvin Carter voiced his enthusiasm for Year 2 of the MYC fest in his State of the City address in April and social media posts trumpeting the added third day.