Music

Basilica Block Party has been called off again for 2025 (but not for good)

The two-day musical fundraiser relocated to Boom Island Park in 2024 with Counting Crows headlining.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2025 at 7:30PM
The 2024 Basilica Block Party was held for the first time at Boom Island Park across the river from the event's namesake church. (Elliot Hughes, Star Tribune)

After a couple summers off and then a forced move to a new location last summer, the Basilica Block Party is going to take another summer off in 2025.

“We are considering some new options and looking forward to an even brighter future in 2026,” event organizers at the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis said in a statement.

Due to construction work tying up the large parking lot where the block party’s main stage was housed, the basilica team found a new home for the two-day music festival in 2024 at Boom Island Park just across the Mississippi River from downtown last. They also brought in a couple old standbys to headline, the Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows.

However, the party wound up facing a lot of new competition, being held just a couple weeks after the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club festival in St. Paul and amid a busy season of stadium concerts. Its attendance numbers were well below the more than 15,000 people that frequently showed up in years past when it was held outside the basilica. Those who did attend liked the site, though, and organizers still remained hopeful it would live on there.

“The 2024 Basilica Block Party at a new venue, Boom Island, was a success on many fronts and garnered great reviews from all who participated,” the organizers' statement also said.

The Rev. Daniel Griffith, pastor and rector at the Basilica of Saint Mary, offered his blessing for the event to live on into its fourth decade after taking this year off (it was started in 1994). Profits from the party go toward the historic church’s structural upkeep and charitable efforts.

“The Basilica Block Party has had a great history and legacy over the past thirty years in Minneapolis,” Griffith said. “I am excited to see what the future holds as we consider new possibilities and partnerships.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See More

More from Music

See More

Music

Basilica Block Party has been called off again for 2025 (but not for good)

card image

The two-day musical fundraiser relocated to Boom Island Park in 2024 with Counting Crows headlining.

Things To Do

Tickets go on sale this week for My Morning Jacket, Def Leppard and Little River Band

card image

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

J P Dodel Photography Cecile McLorin Salvant